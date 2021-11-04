DIA Association has announced the deployment of its oracle infrastructure on Avalanche’s interoperable layer one blockchain ecosystem. The integration will provide the network access to crowd-sourced and validated market data.

The DeFi and digital asset market are seeing a continuous surge of new blockchains designed to solve the inefficiencies of major networks like Ethereum. DIA has been consistently driving the effort to make its oracle infrastructure available to these emerging new ecosystems, enabling developers to build new applications with transparently sourced data.

Founded in 2018 by AVA Labs, Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching DeFi applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one ecosystem. It supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit and enables independent validators to participate as full block producers. Major dApps such as Curve Finance, Aave or Cream Finance are already operating on Avalanche.

DIA’s move into the Avalanche ecosystem follows a number of recent integrations to networks including Polkadot, Moonriver, Shiden Network, Arbitrum, Polygon, Celo, and many more. With the availability of DIA’s oracle suite, developers on Avalanche will be able to feed smart contracts with industry-grade financial data for any DEX or CEX-listed digital asset, traditional financial equity price points and much more in the fast-growing new network.

DIA is positioned uniquely among oracle providers in the way it sources data. While most oracle platforms aggregate premium data providers, DIA sources data at the individual trade levels directly from multiple centralised and decentralised exchanges. This enables end-to-end transparency of data sources and applied methodologies. It also allows customizability in the sources and methodologies used, as well as the ability to source data for any asset, regardless of whether it is covered by premium providers – as long as it is listed on a decentralised or centralised exchange.