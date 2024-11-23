The Dogecoin price, which has been on a consolidation trend since November 12, has given rise to a rare and bullish chart pattern known as the high tight flag. This pattern, which is like the bull flag, is setting up the Dogecoin price for a significant upward movement.

Analyst Highlights Bullish High Tight Flag Pattern For Dogecoin

Trader Tardigrade, known for his insightful technical analyses, pointed out that the Dogecoin price is currently forming a high tight flag pattern on the daily candlectick timeframe, which is a rarity in technical charting that often precedes explosive price movements. According to his post on social media platform X, the significance of this pattern lies in its implications of a “highly possible significant upward price movement.”

In his words: “#Dogecoin is forming High Tight Flag Pattern 🔥 ‘High Tight Flag Pattern’ stands out as a rare, BUT Extremely Bullish signal that indicates a highly possible significant upward price movement.”

First off, the emergence of this high tight flag pattern means the $1 level is inevitable for the Dogecoin price. The analyst further speculates that the combination of strong price momentum, growing market enthusiasm, and FOMO (fear of missing out) among retail investors is ultimately going to push the Dogecoin price to targets of $5 to $10.

Understanding The High Tight Flag Pattern

The high tight flag is a special bullish case of the bull flag pattern. Both patterns are characterized by a flagpole and a flag/handle. Unlike the bull flag, the formation of a high tight flag follows stringent criteria, which makes it somewhat rate. This criteria is characterized by a sharp price increase of at least 100% over a short period with a maximum of eight weeks. This rapid ascent forms the ‘flagpole’ of the price pattern. In the case of the Dogecoin price, the flagpole was formed over nine days from November 3 to November 12, where it registered a gain of about 180%.

Following this surge, the price enters a consolidation phase, moving sideways or slightly downward, creating the ‘flag/handle’. This consolidation usually retraces no more than 10% of the initial rise and lasts at least five days to a maximum of three weeks.

In the case of Dogecoin, the flag has been in play for the past ten days, with a handle depth of 10%. The pattern is considered complete when the price breaks out above the consolidation range, often leading to further gains.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.3926, with a 1.88% gain in the past 24 hours. A run towards the first price target at $1 would translate to a 155% gain. Other price targets at $5 and $10 represent returns of 1,170% and 2,440%, respectively, from the current price.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com