Dogecoin whales are on a significant accumulation spree, as reports reveal that these large-scale token holders have bought over 550 million DOGE tokens. This massive accumulation trend comes as analysts predict that DOGE may be preparing for a major price leap.

Dogecoin Whales Go On Massive Buying Trend

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has revealed that over the past week, large-scale token holders, often called “whales,” have purchased more than 550 million DOGE tokens, valued at an impressive $214.5 million. Although Martinez made this announcement in an X (formerly Twitter) post on November 21, this news was initially reported by Santiment, a market intelligence platform.

The recent surge in whale accumulation has put significant buying pressure on DOGE, highlighting the increased investor demand and interest. Notably, this increase in whale activity comes as the DOGE price has recorded significant gains this month.

Historically, large scale whale movements have often aligned with significant shifts in the Dogecoin price. Earlier this month, there was an increase in whale activity as Dogecoin’s value soared above $0.3. While the unexpected price spike led to increased selling pressure, it appears whales are returning and are buying into DOGE in droves.

As the number one meme coin, DOGE has already gained a massive following and a supportive community, which have contributed to its popularity, widespread adoption, and increase in value. Recently, the Dogecoin price recorded double-digit gains as news of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E) proposal spread.

Moreover, the positive market sentiment from Donald Trump’s win in the US Presidential election also served as a bullish catalyst for the DOGE price. With all these market rallying factors in place, whales appear to be hedging their bets in preparation for a potential price surge.

This spike in whale activity can also be seen as IntoTheBlock reports that approximately 60.9 billion DOGE tokens have been moved around by whales in the past week. This massive spike in large transaction volume represents $23.35 billion.

Analysts have also predicted that once the DOGE price breaks past resistance levels around $0.4, the cryptocurrency will enter a major bullish phase. Additionally, analysts forecast that Trump’s upcoming inauguration could further propel Dogecoin’s price, potentially pushing it to the highly coveted $1.

Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Price Pump Above $4

Following Martinez’s post highlighting the significant rise in Dogecoin whale accumulation, crypto analyst Trader Tardigrade suggested that these large-scale holders may be positioning for a 10X surge in the Dogecoin price.

As of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.39; therefore, a 10X surge would push the meme coin towards a $4 price target. Trader Tardigrade has also indicated that if these whales aim for a much larger Dogecoin price spike, then the meme coin could be gearing up for a higher surge above $4.

