EQIFI has recently announced that it will be releasing its native token, EQX, along with other DeFi products. EQIFI plans to democratize financial products and make them available to everyone instead of just a select group of investors.

The product offerings of EQIFI will help to provide a decentralized finance alternative to traditional financial processes. And this process opens investors up to a whole new world of investing.

The launch of the EQX token and DeFi products offered by EQIFI will take place in early August. Investors will have complete access to these products upon release.

About EQIFI

EQIFI is a decentralized platform that enables pooled lending, borrowing, and investing. Users can carry these out using ETH, ERC-20 tokens, stablecoins, and a few select fiat pairs.

EQIFI boasts of a decentralized protocol that is powered by a licensed and regulated digital bank. This also makes them the only DeFi project to be partnered up with a digital bank.

EQIFI provides users a high-level and secure, yet user-friendly platform to carry out their DeFi and DeFi-related activities. The EQIFI team aims to build the largest global offering of DeFi products, providing more products than any other DeFi system.

EQIFI works with the best and brightest minds in blockchain technology to provide a DeFi platform that can be accessed by users no matter where they are in the world.

EQIFI EQX Token

The EQX token will have a supply of 500,000,000 coins and will be divided up into six parts. This will include 100,000,000 tokens to the EQIFI ecosystem. 125,000,000 tokens will be put up for sale to the community. Another 100,000,000 will be for liquidity mining.

The founders and the team will get 10% of the supply, which will translate into 50,000,000 EQX tokens, and the project advisors will get 5% in the amount of 25,000,000 EQX tokens. Finally, 100,000,000 EQX tokens will serve as a reserve.

Holders can stake their EQX tokens and earn up to 25% APY and passive income from holding their EQX tokens. Holding coins also gives users a controllable stake in the EQIFI ecosystem. Holders with 800,000 or more EQX tokens can propose governance actions in executable code, which will then have to be voted on by the larger community of holders.

DeFi Products And Offerings

EQIFI offers a variety of decentralized finance products to investors. These include fixed-rate products, variable rate products, interest rate swaps, and a yield aggregator.

With fixed-rate products, investors will be able to access pooled loans at a fixed interest rate. Users can provide collateral for this pool in ETH, wBTC, stablecoins, and some fiat currencies. Users will earn interest on this which will be set automatically via a smart contract.

Variable-rate products aim to make the market more robust by featuring algorithmic borrow rates. The interest rate swaps consist of forward contracts in which a user can exchange one stream of interest for another stream that is based on a specific principal amount.

Last but not least, the yield aggregator is an automated aggregator that is meant to make yield farming simple and automatic. This yield aggregator will automatically assign capital to different liquidity pools and give the best returns at all times. Upon release, EQIFI will be the world’s leading self-investment platform.

