Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

As bearish pressure returns to the cryptocurrency market, the price of Ethereum has lost the $2,000 level. Despite the fact that volatility still lingers, conviction is building among investors again, as indicated by the steady inflows of capital into ETH accumulation wallet addresses.

A Steady Stream Of Ethereum Flows

Ethereum’s price may be struggling with ongoing volatility, causing it to revisit a key support level, but the activity of investors is painting a different story. A recent report indicates a persistent bullish sentiment and activity among ETH investors, who appear to be buying more of the leading altcoin.

This interesting report from CW, an investor and crypto analyst, reflects a steady flow of ETH into accumulation addresses even as broader market volatility fails to die down. Traders are currently on edge because of price fluctuations and market uncertainty, but the chart shows that deliberate players are gradually growing their exposure to the altcoin.

CW highlighted that the inflow of ETH into accumulation wallet addresses has continued for the past few months, as seen on the chart. Such a trend indicates that strategic investors are showing strong conviction in a turbulent environment and continued waning price action.

It is worth noting that the full-scale accumulation of ETH by large holders or whales started in May 2025. During the period, the expert noted that the price of Ethereum was trading at around the $2,500 level. Meanwhile, the current price is positioned at $2,000, but these investors are still stacking the altcoin.

Furthermore, whales find the position much more alluring because this is less than the original accumulation price of $2,500. Even with the drop in price, the accumulation of ETH still lingers. In the past, persistent ETH migration into accumulation wallets during turbulent times has frequently indicated a change in positioning from speculative to long-term.

Hedge Funds Turn Bearish On ETH And BTC

The market is highly volatile, and Ethereum and Bitcoin are quietly battling with newfound pressure. This fresh pressure is coming from Hedge Funds, who appear to be significantly stacking up on short positions in both assets across major derivatives markets.

CW took to the X platform to report that these players have been opening short positions in BTC and ETH between February 16 and 20, which signals that sophisticated investors are bracing for further downside or hedging against broader market risk. According to the investor, the cohort is the main factor dragging the market toward the downside direction.

Last week, these investors held more short positions, but this week has seen further declines. While the data is one week apart, this week’s data will be entering the market next week. As a result, the shifts in their holdings in the data that will be published to the public the following week are crucial. Rising short interest more immediately indicates a defensive posture from institutional participants, and it can also occasionally precede strong squeezes if sentiment changes.

Featured image from Pxfuel, chart from Tradingview.com