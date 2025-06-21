Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP prices have suffered significant losses over the last day, sparking a bearish outlook for these altcoins. This price crash comes amid the US Supreme Court decision, which keeps the Trump tariffs in place, and the lingering Israel-Iran conflict.

Why Ethereum, Dogecoin, And XRP Prices Are Down

CoinMarketCap data shows that the Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP prices have crashed in the last 24 hours. ETH is down almost 4% while DOGE and XRP are down almost 2% and 3%, respectively. This comes following the US Supreme Court’s denial of a motion to expedite the consideration of a motion on whether the Trump tariffs are legal or not.

This means that the Trump tariffs remain in place while the appeal cases continue. Trump’s administration had earlier appealed a Federal Trade Court’s ruling that the tariffs were beyond the president’s authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Meanwhile, a second Federal Court also ruled against the tariffs.

However, the latest Supreme Court decision presents a setback for the crypto market, seeing as the Trump tariffs will remain in place at least for now. The tariffs are bearish for the Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP prices, which explains why these altcoins witnessed a sharp decline. The tariffs have already raised concerns of inflation, with the Federal Reserve holding off on rate cuts.

Fed Jerome Powell has indicated that the committee is well prepared to wait and see how the tariffs impact the economy rather than rush to cut rates. Rate cuts are typically bullish for the Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP prices because they inject more liquidity into these assets. However, these rate cuts could remain on hold if the tariffs persist.

Another reason the Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP prices declined is because of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which has gone on for over one week now. Both countries launched fresh strikes on each other in the last 24 hours, a move that is likely to further escalate the war. Meanwhile, the US is reportedly considering joining the war, which is also bearish for these altcoin prices.

The White House stated that Donald Trump would decide on whether the US will join the war within two weeks. The US consideration has sparked fear among investors, which could have also contributed to the decline for the Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP prices.

A Positive For These Altcoins

Amid this decline, a positive for the Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP prices is Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s statement that rate cuts could happen as early as next month. In a CNBC interview, he opined that they need to move slowly but that he thinks that they can start easing monetary policies from next month.

US President Donald Trump has also called on the Fed to cut rates several times. In one of his most recent Truth Social post, he raised the possibility of firing Jerome Powell if the Fed Chair continues to delay on rate cuts. A potential rate cut would be bullish for the Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP prices.

