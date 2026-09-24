Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

TL;DR

US spot Ethereum ETFs recorded about $210.4 million of net inflows for the September 22 session in the validation pack.

BlackRock ETHA led with $115.2 million, while Fidelity FETH added $45 million.

The session is distinct from the $270 million September 21 inflow day covered previously.

US spot Ethereum ETFs have followed a strong September 21 session with another positive day, adding roughly $210.4 million in net inflows for September 22 according to the validated flow data.

The back-to-back sessions matter more than either number in isolation.

BlackRock Leads Again

BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for $115.2 million of the September 22 inflows, while Fidelity’s FETH added another $45 million.

That keeps the two largest institutional names near the center of the recent Ethereum ETF rebound.

The previous session brought in roughly $270 million, meaning the product group has now put together consecutive days of meaningful net demand.

For ETH, that is a cleaner institutional signal than price action alone.

ETF flows reflect capital entering regulated investment vehicles that ultimately need exposure to the underlying asset.

They do not explain who the end buyers are, but they give the market a measurable view of whether this distribution channel is expanding or contracting.

Two Positive Sessions Do Not Make A Trend Forever

The obvious temptation is to call the reversal complete.

That would be premature.

ETF flows can swing quickly, especially when crypto prices move sharply and institutional portfolios rebalance.

What matters now is persistence.

If Ethereum products continue attracting capital over several sessions, the market can start treating the rebound as a genuine change in allocation behavior rather than a short-term reaction.

The September 22 number also needs to stay separate from the September 21 session.

They are two different trading days.

Together, however, they give Ethereum one of its strongest short stretches of ETF demand in 2026.

For a market that has repeatedly been compared unfavorably with Bitcoin‘s institutional flows, that is enough to make the next few sessions worth watching closely.

Ethereum’s ETF picture also matters because it arrives while the asset is still trying to rebuild its institutional narrative. Bitcoin has had a much clearer story as a reserve-style allocation, while ETH asks investors to understand staking, network economics and a broader application ecosystem. Repeated ETF inflows can simplify part of that conversation by showing that investors are willing to buy regulated ETH exposure even without directly participating in staking. The stronger that demand becomes, the less Ethereum’s institutional case has to rely on comparisons with Bitcoin and the more it can stand on its own allocation profile.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.