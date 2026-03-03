Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Historically, the Ethereum price has been very bullish for the first quarter of the year, with a few exceptions, and the month of March has been no different from the first two months of the year. Therefore, as the market ushers in another month of March, this report takes a look at the performance of Ethereum this month, and if this historical performance can point out where the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap could be headed.

Ethereum Is Ushering In A Bullish Month, But There’s A ‘But’

According to historical data from the CryptoRank website, the month of March has been one of the most bullish in history. Since its inception in 2015, only the months of January and May have surpassed the month of March in terms of average returns.

Looking at the number of years that the month of March has ended in the green, only the months of January and February can match it. Simply put, March has historically been one of the best months for investors who hold ETH. In that case, the probability of this month ending in green is also high.

As the website shows, over the last 10 years, there have been only three years where the month of March has ended in the red for Ethereum. Taking the monthly returns into account, it comes out to an average 23.7% for Ethereum in March.

However, there is a hitch due to the fact that the first three months of the year have often moved in tandem. There have only been a few years of deviation, and given the trend that the year 2026 has begun with, the Ethereum price might be in trouble.

Despite the high average returns, the months of January and February 2026 have both ended in the red. The former saw a 17.7% decline, while the latter has seen a 19.6% crash. If this trend plays out as it has in history, then the likelihood of March ending in the red has just become higher.

While it is too early to tell where the price might end, there has already been a lot of uncertainty. This is because ETH has continued to skirt around the $2,000 level, with no indications that an upward move is imminent. If it follows the months of January and February, then the Ethereum price could be looking at a double-digit crash.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com