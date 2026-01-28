Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ethereum and Solana are gradually demonstrating bullish movements following a rebound on Tuesday, but the broader outlook still appears to be bearish. On-chain metrics are flashing caution as selling pressure continues to dominate among investors of ETH and SOL, suggesting an extension of the ongoing volatile market.

Market Balance Tilts Bearish For Ethereum And Solana

While the broader cryptocurrency market has faced steady downside pressure over the past few weeks, the market dynamics of both Ethereum and Solana are undergoing a crucial shift. This shift is being reflected in the Buy/Sell Pressure Delta for ETH and SOL, which has recently turned negative.

The Buy/Sell Pressure Delta is a key metric that measures the imbalance between buying and selling forces in the market. It is worth noting that when the delta goes negative, it indicates a lack of bullish momentum since selling pressure is greater than purchasing pressure.

According to Alphractal, an advanced on-chain data analytics platform, the metric flipping negative suggests that Ethereum and Solana sellers are gaining control of the market. With buying momentum currently fading, the risk of short-term downside or consolidation becomes high.

This shift typically points to trend exhaustion, not necessarily an immediate reversal. It also points to a cooling phase after periods of stronger momentum and buying activity. In some scenarios from the past, the platform highlighted that a negative Buy/Sell Pressure Delta has also led to price bottoms. However, this is mostly common when selling pressure starts to lose strength again, with capital flows favoring accumulation over distribution.

Furthermore, Alphractal noted that for this ongoing trend to signal a potential bottom in Ethereum and Solana prices, it is critical to monitor whether the delta is exhibiting stability or a recovery, rather than expanding further into negative territory. In the meantime, analyzing the lower timeframes would aid in spotting early signs of a shift back toward buying pressure.

At this point, it is not a standalone signal, and context matters. Price action, volume, and broader on-chain data must confirm whether the market is transitioning into a period of continuation or accumulation. As this imbalance develops across the two networks, it increases the downside risk and emphasizes how crucial it is to keep an eye on whether demand can stabilize or keep declining in the upcoming sessions.

ETH Position Inside A Dense Basis Cluster

Ethereum remains capped by the growing volatility across the crypto market, hovering below the $3,000 price mark. After delving into ETH’s recent price action, Chris Beamish has outlined that the leading altcoin is trading on a dense cost basis cluster.

The positioning carries significance as it represents a breakeven zone for many ETH holders. As ETH holds this zone, the market is leaning toward absorption and the formation of a base. However, a breakdown would move the price into thinner support where underwater supply may derisk.

Featured image from Pixel Plex, chart from Tradingview.com