The US Ethereum Spot ETFs were among the major headlines in the past week after attracting almost $2 billion in netflows. This resoundingly bullish performance was amplified by the total contrast in the Bitcoin ETF market, with inflows that barely crossed above the $70 million mark.

Ethereum Spot ETF Inflows For July 2025 Cross $5 Billion Mark



According to data from ETF tracking site SoSoValue, total net inflows in the Ethereum ETF market over the last week were valued at $1.85 billion. This report indicates that these investment funds now maintain a 12-week positive streak stretching as far back as May. Interestingly, this figure also represents the second-highest weekly inflow for the Ethereum spot ETF market behind the $2.18 billion record set in the third week of July.

In dividing deeper into last week’s performance, BlackRock’s ETHA unsurprisingly accounted for an overwhelming majority of the reported inflows with over $1.29 billion in deposits. The undisputed market leader now boasts of $10.69 billion in total net assets and $9.35 billion in cumulative inflows. In usual fashion, Fidelity’s FETH also came a distant second this week, while attracting an impressive $382.89 million in inflows.

Meanwhile, Grayscale’s ETH and Bitwise’s ETHW also registered substantial inflows to the tune of $171.75 million and $34.63 million, respectively. Other Ethereum Spot ETFs, such as VanEck’s ETHV and Franklin Templeton’s EZET, also recorded modest deposits ranging between $2 to $4 million. On the outflows side, investors pulled out $42.03 million from Grayscale’s ETHE, with 21 Shares’ CBOE also experiencing a minor redemption valued at $374,050. Meanwhile, the Invesco QETH stood in a class of its own with no significant inflow or outflow.

At the time of writing, the Ethereum spot ETF market has now recorded total cumulative inflows of $9.33 billion since its launch in July 2024. Concurrently, their total net assets now stand at $20.66 billion, representing 4.64% of the total Ethereum market cap.

Bitcoin ETFs Register $72 Million Inflows In Sluggish Performance

Unlike their Ethereum counterparts, data from SoSoValue shows that the Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a rather lackluster trading week, resulting in total net flows of $72.06 million, i.e., the lowest positive weekly inflow recorded in the last sixteen weeks.

Following this latest performance, the aggregated inflows in the Bitcoin ETF market are now $54.82 billion, while their asset under management crawls to $151.64 billion, which is equivalent to 6.54% of the Bitcoin market cap. At the time of writing, Bitcoin continues to trade at $118,119 following a 1.21% gain in the past day. At the same time, Ethereum is valued at $3,760 with a total market cap of $453.93 billion.

