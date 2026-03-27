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Ethereum’s latest price structure is beginning to look like a pattern that has previously led to steep declines, and one analyst believes the signal is already in play.

A technical breakdown shared by Leshka.eth on X points to a SuperTrend reversal on the daily timeframe, which is a setup that has always led to heavy drawdowns for ETH. The structure is not new, but the way it is forming again has raised concern. If all goes according to the laid out structure, then the ETH price could crash to as low as $1,200.

The SuperTrend Indicator Has Flipped Again

The SuperTrend indicator is a trend-following tool that plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on price volatility. This indicator has reversed bearish on Ethereum’s daily timeframe. According to chart analysis by Leshka.eth, this is the third time this setup has appeared in the current cycle, and the previous two instances ended in steep losses.

The first instance, which formed around the October and November 2025 period, saw Ethereum initially hold a support zone before breaking down. The collapse that followed measured approximately 45.03%, a selloff that wiped out a significant portion of the gains from earlier in the year. Notably, this selloff saw the ETH price fall from above $4,750 until it fell below $2,750.

The second setup came about in early 2026. Again, the ETH price appeared to find footing at a support level in early January, but that support eventually gave way during the second half of the month. This eventually led to a decline that looked like the first episode in magnitude, with the ETH price falling below $1,850 in the first week of February 2026.

That same transition is now taking place again. The SuperTrend has turned red, and this places Ethereum in a condition that has always favored continuation to the downside.

The Line In The Sand

The outlook from this analysis places the important level to watch at $1,990. This is where the current SuperTrend reversal is forming, and it is the make-or-break zone for the near-term ETH outlook. The chart shows a dashed horizontal line as support around the $1,990 price level as the line in the sand that must not be broken.

Price has already attempted to push higher into resistance around $2,300, as seen in the chart above but those moves have been rejected. According to Leshka.eth, if $1,900 breaks, then the next target is the $1,200 zone.

The chart annotations point to drops of roughly 45% to 48% after similar setups, and applying that range to the current structure projects Ethereum’s next major zone around $1,200.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com