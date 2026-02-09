Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A recent major Ethereum sell-off is sharply taking over the spotlight in the broader cryptocurrency community. Given the prolonged volatile state of the market over the past few months, Trend Research has officially concluded its massive ETH unwinding, offloading thousands of the leading altcoin.

Massive Trend Research’s Ethereum Unwind Concludes

Ethereum’s price is facing heightened bearish pressure, and several big institutions appear to be dumping their ETH holdings, which is likely to extend the ongoing volatility. The most recent and popular sell-off swelling across the community is that of Trend Research, an Edmonton-based marketing research data collection firm.

Trend Research is marking a significant turning point for Ethereum, with the announcement that the protracted tale of strong selling and position unwinding has finally ended. MartyParty, a crypto commentator and the host of The Office Space, shared this update on the X platform, attracting community attention.

Looking at the on-chain tracking, the company has deposited/liquidated the entire 651,757 ETH into Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. At the time of the transaction, the portion of ETH was valued at a whopping $1.34 billion, with a reported average exit price of $2,055.

According to MartyParty, this caps off a brutal leveraged long position that began unraveling hard when the price of Ethereum experienced a sharp decline. Specifically, the forced selling began at levels of $1,750 earlier in February 2026. After the sell-off, the estimated realized loss clocks in at roughly $747 million, while other trackers estimate it at roughly $745 million, marking one of the biggest public sales from a major player in recent memory.

MartyParty has outlined a breakdown of the action. The commentator highlighted that Trend Research originally built a huge ETH long. This was carried out by borrowing stables on Aave against ETH collateral, then buying more ETH exposure that reportedly peaked near +$2 billion at points.

As the price of Ethereum tanked, the company started moving ETH into Binance in the past days/weeks to repay debt and prevent complete liquidation. Prior batches ranged from 10,000 to 90,000 ETH, and they are increasing. Meanwhile, the final batch removed the rest, basically leaving their wallets empty. However, a few trackers point to tiny remnants like 0.165 ETH left in their wallet.

By making this move, a significant source of sell pressure that had been looming over cryptocurrency for the last week or so is eliminated. However, whether it triggers a relief bounce or if the market simply ignores it hinges on the broader crypto sentiment, including macro, other whales, and ETF flows, among others.

ETH Whales Reviving Buying Pressure

Even with the ongoing pullback, investors’ sentiment has not entirely turned bearish toward the altcoin. CW, a market expert, disclosed that inflows to accumulating wallet addresses seem to have increased despite ETH experiencing a notable drop.

Data shows that large holders or whales have been increasing their holdings, while retail investors continue to offload due to the panic. This divergence represents a shift in ownership, where supply moves from weaker hands to stronger conviction-driven investors.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com