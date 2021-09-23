The year 2021 has witnessed a revolution in the cryptocurrency world. With the rise of new blockchains challenging the established ones, the world is always ready to welcome the next big move in the industry. EverGrow Coin Newly Launched CryptoCurrency is here with its unique TokenEcomics and USDT reflection to set new standards for emerging cryptocurrencies.

EverGrow Coin works on an autonomous frictionless yield farming and liquidity generation protocol. EverGrow Coin is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. All holders of EGC will earn an 8% reward from every Buy/Sell Transaction in USDT, which is automatically sent to your wallet by simply holding $EGC in your wallet.

Unique Features of EverGrow Coin:

8% Reward to Holders: 8% of every transaction is automatically redistributed as prize money in their USDT wallet to all token holders. Though holders can view and withdraw their prize money manually using the dApp dashboard on the webpage of the platform, they are not required to do so. EverGrow’s periodical prize redistribution system does the same for all the token holders every 60 minutes. The prize benefit is extra in addition to the benefits holders get due to the increasing market value of the $EverGrow coin or $EGC, which is the native token of the EverGrow platform.

2% Automatic Liquidity: 2% of every transaction is sent to PancakeSwap for maintaining liquidity. PancakeSwap is a BSC-based decentralized exchange that uses the liquidity Pool concept to solve DEXs’ low liquidity issues. A liquidity pool is always made up of a pair of tokens that may be traded. The EverGrow’s smart contract puts 2% of every buy/sell transaction into a liquidity pool as the $EverGROW and $BNB pair.

3% Strategic Buy-Back Reserve: 3% is allocated to the strategic buy-back reserve. The tokens collected as fees are then converted to BNB and safely kept in the EverGROW contract. The contract is structured so that the BNB in the Strategic Reserves can only be used to buy back and burn EverGROW COIN (ECG) on the open market. The project’s contract has two BuyBack mechanisms: The first, Moonshot, is a significant buyback that is carefully executed at certain times, resulting in a giant green candle on the chart. Moonshot is only used when the chart requires it the most. The AutoBoost Buy-Back System kicks in when the volume is low and modest purchases are made to deter early sellers. This ensures a healthy burn and that the price per token will rise each time the buyback is enabled. Finally, 1% of every transaction is dedicated to Marketing to support EverGrow Ecosystem’s most ambitious projects and reward their dedicated community.

Anti-Whale Mechanism: EverGrow also employs some other unique features for the benefit of its investors. An extra 1% fee is applied to all sales to discourage swing trading and lessen Whale manipulation. Apart from this, the Smart contract will ensure that No sales of amounts higher than 0.2% of the circulating supply are possible at once.

The Ecosystem will further provide various services related to NFTs and utilization of $EGC. EverGrow Coin’s BSC-based NFT marketplace will allow NFT owners to easily borrow against their NFTs as Collateral on minimal interest rates. The marketplace will also include a minting tool by which users can create their own NFTs from images, videos, and other data. EverGrow adult content subscription platform will provide holders of $EGC to utilize their tokens to purchase adult content and tip content creators. Also, Creators on the platform can mint the content as NFT and sell it on the EverGrow NFT Marketplace. The Newly Launched CryptoCurrency, EverGrow will also launch staking pools that transfer some of their liquidity to their partnered tokens by buying them on specific memorable contract interactions using their innovative set of smart contracts. These purchased tokens are then redistributed among the participants in the pool. EverGrow’s BSC-based play-to-earn games enable token holders to earn further by playing and daily login rewards.

EverGrow is a New Cryptocurrency that was founded upon a set of core principles and values which focus upon the value associated with a collective group of like-minded individuals and the unparalleled capacity and coordination that arises from this type of magical coalition. Cryptocurrencies are steadily gaining retail and mainstream acceptance.

