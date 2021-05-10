One of the fastest growing, smart-contract driven blockchain solutions, Fantom has signed a partnership with the Pakistan Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority to launch a Blockchain-based software pilot program.



Highlights of the partnership:

The Pakistan Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) and Fantom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement custom blockchain Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software .

Following the conclusion of a successful trial, Fantom and PEIRA will explore widespread implementation of Fantom solutions.

The blockchain ERP/Database Management will enable real-time database audits and information oversight.

The Fantom Foundation is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Pakistan Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to begin work on a customized ERP/Database Management suite for product trials.

Per the agreement signed on May 5, Fantom will upgrade PEIRA legacy systems with a blockchain-powered solution enabling database audits and real-time monitoring of changes to the system. The Fantom product will additionally feature a user-interface designed to specifications.

Upon successfully completing a pilot program, PEIRA and Fantom will explore possibilities for widespread adoption of the software beyond the Islamabad area, where PEIRA is primarily active. The two parties will further consider how local e-commerce initiatives might draw on Fantom’s extensive expertise in DeFi to streamline their IT operations.

Following the launch of a blockchain development program with the Punjab Prisons Department, this agreement marks Fantom’s increasing presence in Pakistan, where government agencies are moving quickly to capitalize on the benefits of blockchain-based technologies.

“We’re pleased to support PEIRA in the important function that they fulfill,” stated Fantom COO Barek Sekandari, adding that: “Our ERP/CRM products bring transparency and accountability to the complex database systems used by civic and governmental organizations. We note that our solutions align with the broad trend in Pakistan, encouraged by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, towards the adoption of new technology to increase efficiency and oversight, and we look forward to helping more organizations in this transformation.”

Pakistan Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA)

PEIRA regulates all matters related to the functioning of private educational institutions offering instruction through Grade 12 in the Islamabad area. In addition to certifying that schools both maintain minimum standards of education and offer services commensurate with tuition, PEIRA promotes instructional innovation through teacher outreach and training.