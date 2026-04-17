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As France becomes a hotspot for crypto-related kidnappings and “wrench attacks,” authorities have announced fresh measures to crack down on these crimes and boost the security of digital asset holders in the country.

French Authorities To Boost Crypto Holders’ Security

On Thursday, Jean-Didier Berger, minister delegate to the interior minister of France, revealed that the ministry is preparing new measures to protect crypto asset holders amid the surge in kidnappings and wrench attacks in the country.

Speaking at the Paris Blockchain Week, Berger addressed concerns about the cryptocurrency-related kidnappings, affirming that the French government is aware of the increasing threat and takes it “very seriously.”

He emphasized that authorities already took initial “preventative measures” to strengthen protections, including check-ups at crypto executives’ homes, special briefings by elite police tactical units, and a prevention platform that has attracted thousands of sign-ups.

During his panel, Berger noted that crimes and cybercrimes related to cryptocurrencies have become more common due to the industry’s adoption, adding that they could increase over time as the sector grows.

Therefore, the government wants to reinforce security to prevent these attacks “in the coming weeks” with a new package of measures, which Berger has been working on alongside Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. Nonetheless, he did not disclose specific details on these potential measures.

Bloomberg reported that Paris Blockchain Week’s organizers had worked closely with local police and the interior ministry to enhance security at the event, with around half a dozen police vans lined up near the conference entrance on Wednesday morning.

In addition, a police motorcade escorted guests to a VIP dinner in the Palace of Versailles on Tuesday. Berger addressed the strong security measures, affirming that “it demonstrates the determination of the government and of France to support you, assist you, and protect you in all circumstances.”

France Sees Unprecedented Attack Numbers In 2026

Berger’s remarks and the heightened security at the event follow a surge in crypto-related attacks in France. Last week, a family was kidnapped in Anglet by four men in an unsuccessful attempt to obtain $471,000 in crypto.

The attackers reportedly tied a mother and her 11-year-old child with an electrical cable and beat the father, who is a crypto entrepreneur, and grandfather, before police arrived. In March, local news outlets reported that three individuals posing as police officers held a man and a woman in their late fifties captive in their home in Le Chesnay, Yvelines. The trio demanded a ransom of $1.06 million in Bitcoin.

RTL news recently unveiled that France has seen an unprecedented increase in these attacks. The nation has consistently been a prominent target for such incidents, with over a third of all publicly reported wrench attacks globally occurring within its borders since 2025.

According to the report, the National Directorate of the Judicial Police (DNPJ) has recorded 41 crypto-related incidents across all agencies since the start of 2026. “This represents an exponential increase, given that the Criminal Investigation Department had recorded only about twenty kidnappings between 2023 and 2025,” RLT noted.

Despite the concerning numbers, the French National Assembly advanced a provision requiring taxpayers to declare funds over €5,000 held in self-custody wallets, such as Metamask and Ledger.

According to Gregory Raymond, co-founder of The Big Whale, this would mark a significant expansion of the reporting scope, which was limited to accounts held on platforms. Some crypto users have expressed their concern about the potential measure, with artist Pascal Boyart claiming that the government is “rendering the judicial system inoperative + kyc as kidnap your customer.”

Nonetheless, Raymond has noted that the provision is unlikely to survive the Joint Committee (CMP), and if it progresses, the text could be referred to the Constitutional Council.

The total crypto market capitalization is at $2.5 trillion in the one-week chart. Source. TOTAL on TradingView

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