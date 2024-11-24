As December approaches, anticipation builds for possible price surges in ETH, ATOM, and SOL. ChangeNOW, a platform for exchanging cryptocurrency without registration, reports increased transaction volumes for these coins. Used by savvy investors and whales worried about the safety of their funds, ChangeNOW’s growing numbers suggest that investors are accumulating, hinting at potential growth for these digital assets.

Ethereum Gains Momentum as Bulls Influence the Market

Ethereum’s price has risen recently, gaining over 8% in the past week and more than 27% in the past month. The current price ranges between $3121.90 and $3341.60. The 10-day simple moving average stands above $3350, surpassing the 100-day average of around $3168, suggesting bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index is close to 54, indicating neutral to slightly positive market sentiment. If Ethereum breaks through the nearest resistance level at $3607, it could aim for the next resistance at $4037, representing a substantial percentage increase.

With technical indicators pointing to potential growth, the current market conditions seem favorable. Ethereum can be accessed on platforms like ChangeNOW without registration and no hidden fees.

>>> ChangeNOW – Swap Crypto Simple, Fast, Free of Custody <<<

Bullish Momentum Drives Cosmos (ATOM) Towards Key Resistance Levels

Cosmos (ATOM) is showing strong signs of bullish activity. Over the past week, its price has surged by over 35%, and nearly 40% in the past month. The current price hovers around the higher end of its range, approaching the nearest resistance level at $7.55. Breaking through this could see the price aim for the next resistance at $9.38, representing a significant potential increase. Technical indicators like a positive MACD and an RSI near 64 suggest continued upward momentum.

With these factors in play, the current market setup appears favorable for those interested in Cosmos. It can be accessed on ChangeNOW without registration and no hidden fees.

>>> ChangeNOW – Swap Crypto Simple, Fast, Free of Custody <<<

Solana’s Price Surge Signals Bullish Momentum Amid Key Resistance Levels

Solana’s price has been climbing steadily, currently trading between $211 and $253. In the past week, it has increased by over 23%, and in the last month, it surged nearly 54%. The Relative Strength Index is around 59, suggesting strong but sustainable momentum. The nearest resistance level is at about $268, and breaking through it could lead toward the next level near $309. Moving averages over the past 10 and 100 days point to an upward trend. These indicators suggest that bulls are influencing the market.

With the current setup appearing favorable, accessing Solana is possible on ChangeNOW without registration and with no hidden fees.

>>> ChangeNOW – Swap Crypto Simple, Fast, Free of Custody <<<

Conclusion

ETH, ATOM, and SOL offer unique prospects in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum continues to lead in decentralized applications, Cosmos aims to connect different blockchains, and Solana provides fast transaction speeds. Investors and traders interested in these coins can consider using ChangeNOW for their transactions. ChangeNOW allows users to exchange, buy, or sell these cryptocurrencies without hidden fees or the need for registration. This enhances security since user funds are not stored on the platform. With support for over 900 cryptocurrencies, no limits on transaction volumes, and the option to purchase crypto using a bank card, ChangeNOW provides a convenient and flexible experience.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.