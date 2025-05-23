Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

On May 22, 2010, programmer Laszlo Hanyecz made history by spending 10,000 BTC on two pizzas — the first-ever real-world Bitcoin transaction. Since then, “Bitcoin Pizza Day” has become a symbolic celebration for the crypto community.

Fifteen years later, the symbolic power of this date has only deepened. On May 22, 2025, Bitcoin broke past $110,000 for the first time — and on the same day, President Donald Trump gathered the top 220 holders of $TRUMP for a private dinner.

The moment carried more than just fanfare — it marked a shift. As the most powerful figure in the world welcomed crypto believers into the halls of power, one face stood out under the spotlight: Justin Sun — Founder of TRON, Advisor to HTX, and the largest $TRUMP holder.

Justin and the Long Journey Toward Crypto Mainstream

Crypto’s path from the fringes of the internet to the core of global politics is an epic marked by builders, believers, and long-term visionaries. When Laszlo posted his now-famous “pizza trade” on a forum in 2010, few could have imagined Bitcoin — or crypto — standing at the heart of U.S. political power just 15 years later.

This transformation was made possible by those who committed themselves to the cause, year after year. Justin is one of those rare figures who has never wavered. For over a decade, he’s not only stayed the course — he’s helped define it.

On the technical front, TRON has become one of the most active blockchain networks globally, especially in stablecoin payments. Millions of users rely on this foundation every day. On the cultural front, Justin has used his influence and HTX’s global brand to break crypto into the mainstream consciousness. From the legendary lunch with Warren Buffett to headline-grabbing art purchases, from a Forbes magazine cover to space travel giveaways for HTX users — Justin has consistently opened the window between the crypto world and the general public.

In recent years, Justin’s strategy has expanded. He made two major investments totaling $75 million into World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump family’s crypto project. He now serves as the project’s strategic advisor.

At TOKEN2049 in Dubai, Justin was seen in a relaxed conversation with Eric Trump. Not long after, WLFI’s stablecoin USD1 was listed on HTX.

Notably, all of this began long before Wall Street giants jumped into crypto — and well before the U.S. political establishment started seriously debating crypto regulation. Why was Justin so early?

“From the beginning, I believed that Donald Trump’s influence would bring a huge wave of positive momentum into space,” said Justin.

“As an advisor, I’m actively involved in providing insights and helping bridge the gap between crypto and traditional politics. Our objective is to establish a robust, long-term relationship with the Trump family and onboard individuals from traditional industries into Web3.”

Behind the Dinner: A New Chapter for Crypto

In his first term, Trump was openly skeptical of Bitcoin. But now, crypto has become a major card in his second-term agenda and a tool to rally next-generation voters. Hosting a dinner for $TRUMP holders sends a clear message: crypto is no longer a fringe asset — it is being embraced by political elites at the highest level.

And so, on the same day the world celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day, Justin stood at the heart of American political power — carrying with him the hopes, infrastructure, and global vision of an entire industry. This was no coincidence — this was crypto’s rise from the edges to the center.

Justin was not just a guest — he was a messenger, a facilitator, and a representative of the broader crypto world. He extended an olive branch from Web3 to the traditional system — while guiding mainstream players into the blockchain era.

When Trump and Justin shook hands, the distance between crypto and the establishment closed just a little more. As crypto moves from being anti-establishment to influencing the establishment itself, leaders like Justin are helping write the new global rules of engagement.

With the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act passed, the GENIUS stablecoin bill under review, and Bitcoin reaching unprecedented heights, the future that crypto believers have long envisioned may now be arriving.

From Pizza to the Presidency — And Beyond

Bitcoin Pizza Day is not just a festive — it’s a reminder. That all great things begin with small steps: two pizzas, two dreamers, and a piece of code no one fully understands yet.

Today, as crypto leaders toast with a sitting U.S. President, the story continues — in a new form, on a new stage.

The only question now is: How will we write the next 15 years?

Justin is still running. And all of us — builders, traders, believers — are running with him.