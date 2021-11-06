The growth of the digital currency ecosystem was almost stumped in the second quarter of the year when the environmental impacts of cryptocurrency-related activities were brought to the fore. From Elon Musk to the Chinese government who banned Bitcoin mining on its shores, one thing is clear, and it is to reaffirm that despite the revolutionary characteristics of digital currencies, stakeholders in the space must act responsibly to gravitate towards sustainable practices.

There are many digital currencies that rely on the energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model to validate transactions and mine new coins. Examples include Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), however, new protocols are notably shifting their design away from PoW to more sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

Following the focus on environmental sustainability, the Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) meme token was birthed. The Green Shiba Inu as the name suggests is a dog-themed memecoin that is fully decentralized, designed with zero-emission, and prides itself as a fairly distributed community-driven token. Unlike its predecessors, the Green Shiba Inu comes off with a unique mission to support environmental activists through donations that are incorporated into its tokenomics.

GINUX is Riding the Memecoin Upsurge Train

Besides being designed for fun and as a joke, memecoins are known for their massive price jumps based on massive community purchases and hype.

At the forefront of positive price gains amongst memecoins is Shiba Inu (SHIB), the self-acclaimed Dogecoin (DOGE) killer. The token has grown by more than 90244164.6% in the year-to-date period according to data obtained from Coingecko. This massive growth record has sent a shockwave into the digital currency ecosystem and has opened up a portal for new memecoins to brandish their uniqueness for similar growth trends.

The Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) token has not been left behind in this push and has recorded a very modest growth since it came into the limelight. Since its All-Time Low (ATL) price of $0.0000002, the coin has soared by 13325.09%, in just 4 months to the current price of $0.0000267 it is trading at today.

At present, GINUX has maintained a good growth curve in the past month with a 610% growth to show for it, and 11.5% over the past 24 hours. What the price growth connotes is that the Green Shiba Inu maintains a robust and active community that is notably stacking up the token in order to enjoy the benefits that come with it. Green Shiba Inu maintains a community of more than 40,000 members on Twitter with more followers across its social media channels.

Even the iconic Binance Exchange Founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) follow Green Shiba Inu on Twitter, further lending credence to the protocol and its fundamental pursuits. In addition, the official Twitter handle of the chief pioneer of memecoins, Dogecoin (DOGE) recently liked one of the tweets from the Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) handle. This is the first open support for a memecoin by DOGE, reiterating the wide acclaim amongst industry veterans that GINUX is garnering.

Per the growth record, the GINUX has showcased the potential to chart a more bullish growth path in the near future.

Highlighting the Core Revolutionary Difference of the Green Shiba Inu

There are many reasons why the Green Shiba Inu is a worthy token, particularly for individuals with a passion for environmental reclamation. About 8% of the total supply of the GINUX tokens is allocated to support the environmental and climate activism of big names in the space including Greenpeace, Elon Musk, Greta Thunberg, Joe Biden, Angela Merkel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Gore, and Jane Goodall.

GINUX is resident on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, drawing on the dynamic and energy-efficient capabilities of the decentralized blockchain protocol. Amongst the direct opportunities, investors gain from holding the token includes the ability to govern the protocol, making it a 100% decentralized outfit.

Besides the fact that active community members are incentivized for their participation in the ecosystem governance, GINUX holders can benefit from the 5% of reserved tokens for farming campaigns. An indirect way to compensate GINUX holders is the token burn program, of which about 45% of the total supply has been burnt thus far. This burn program reduces supply and has a direct impact on the price of the token, guaranteeing good growth over time.

Unlike the Shiba Inu, GINUX is still very cheap and has a lower market capitalization, showing that there is wide room for more growth. In today’s crypto world, it is difficult to get a memecoin with more futuristic fundamentals and better still, with a focus on the environment. This quality embodies the Green Shiba Inu as a worthy token for all users and global crypto enthusiasts.