Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has donated $1 million to global nonprofit organization Water.org. Co-Founded by Hollywood movie star Matt Damon in 2009, Water.org is a global nonprofit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world.

The donation will go toward supporting Water.org’s mission of eradicating the global water crisis. The partnership will also expose Water.org to Crypto.com’s millions of users, encouraging them to support the cause.

Matt Damon Partners With The Exchange

On Monday, Crypto.com announced its partnership with the star on its blog to raise funds and awareness for their ongoing humanitarian efforts. The exchange believes that through this partnership, Water.org will have access to more donations from its more than 10 million users. It will also give crypto users a chance to support a humanitarian mission.

Since co-founding Water.org, Matt Damon has made it his mission to bring safe, cost-effective drinking water and sanitation to developing countries.

“Since I began my work with Water.org, my goal has always been to help people reach their full human potential by giving them access to the basic resources that so many of us take for granted,” said the Water.org Co-Founder.

Damon further mentioned how crypto, as a financial tool, can solve global problems. This was one of his motivations for partnering with Crypto.com.

“As our financial tools and platforms evolve, not only can we use them for good, like we are doing through this partnership that supports donations via crypto, but I am happy to do it with a like-minded partner that is committed to transforming lives through equity and access.”

The Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, also commented on the partnership.

“We are very proud to be working alongside Matt Damon and Water.org to directly support their mission while also encouraging crypto users across the globe to join us in this effort. The success and true potential of cryptocurrency will only come to pass when the greatest number of people have access to the tools needed to be in full control of our own lives, finances, and futures,” he said.

Crypto.com Drives Crypto Adoption

Crypto.com has steadily been driving crypto adoption in the past few years. The exchange has built a leading reputation within the cryptocurrency industry.

According to the company, its commitment to mainstreaming crypto stems from its belief that crypto has the potential to give people control over their money, data, and identity in a way that truly allows for financial freedom, control, and self-determination.

