Recently, *George, a top Binance P2P trader in Africa, shared his crypto journey so far, how Binance P2P has helped him along the way and his 3 most helpful security tips for the community.

*All names and places mentioned in this article have been changed to protect users’ identities.

Meet Our Anonymous Trader: *George

“I have made a lot of money on Binance P2P, no doubt. This is a system that instantly matches you with buyers and sellers with zero stress. I have been able to add a car to my garage, and eventually, I’ll be able to get an even better car — all thanks to Binance.”

As a top Binance P2P trader, *George processes at least 300 trades per day, earning a minimum profit of $200 USD per day. Impressive numbers. However, it wasn’t always so bright for *George, whose story starts in 2013 when he first joined a P2P telegram group. This was the beginning of his first P2P trades, buying crypto from the group’s members and learning from other professionals.

“We trusted the group’s admin as an escrow service to buy and sell crypto from other members. He showed us his rigorous self-conducted KYC and we all had his details before transacting with him.” *George shared. Unfortunately for the group’s members, they had unknowingly fallen victim to a crypto scam, with *George losing 50% of his initial capital to the group’s admin in seconds. However in order to succeed, one must know what not to do next time. For *George, he learned his crypto life lesson the hard way — “most telegram P2P groups are scams and are extremely risky for crypto transactions.” With security as his top priority, he researched and experimented on different P2P avenues before settling on his preferred platform — Binance P2P.

Finding Binance P2P

“I decided to become a Binance P2P merchant after reading up on their mode of operations. I saw how much safer it was when my first trade on the platform was so smooth and fast.”

*George, in fact, had a registered Binance account since January 2018, having discovered the crypto exchange during his Google searches on altcoin trading — but it was only until October 2020 that he stumbled upon Binance’s P2P marketplace. Within his years of experience as a P2P trader, *George has cemented Binance P2P as the only platform that provides him “safe, smooth and fast transactions” alongside “excellent customer support relationships.” He further added, “In most other P2P platforms, we trade with fear as the buyer or seller will refuse to release assets or make payment. Even in the case of a formal appeal, the admin could potentially award the case to the wrong person.”

At Binance, user protection is paramount, and in *George’s case, we’re happy that he was able to find a suitable P2P platform with industry-standard security and regulations. As *George describes it more bluntly to his followers, “You can’t mess around on Binance and expect to run away.”

