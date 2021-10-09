Cryptocurrencies are the interception of different technologies and sectors to enable a new way of digital finances. The emergence of new innovations in this industry continues to create demand for platforms with the capacity to harvest all the power from cryptocurrencies, DeFi, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and others.

Part of an ecosystem that offers its client an array of luxury lifestyle management services, the Luxury Bank is a leading crypto platform created to minimize the gap with traditional finances. In the crypto industry, many players must face discrimination from banks or traditional institutions, the Luxury Bank was designed to make this process frictionless and seamless.

The platform offers its clients a global payment solution after consolidating partnerships with key associates around the world. Thus, the Luxury Bank allows you to make crypto-related transactions internationally as part of their ever-growing Luxury ecosystem.

Crypto and luxury goods are becoming an intertwine trend, the younger generations prefer to transaction on platforms such as Luxury Bank with access to multiple currencies, security, and many services. Therefore, the Luxury ecosystem recently announced a new approach to the NFT sector.

Launch as an NFT marketplace, the Luxury ecosystem has deployed Luxandia, a fresh attempt to offer a platform to revolutionize the way people shop. In the past, platforms such as Decentraland have allowed users to purchase or rent digital land.

The Luxury ecosystem has taken this concept one step forward by allowing luxury brands to take a digital parcel and completely customize it into a restaurant, car showroom, cinema, or any other type of luxury property. Thus, the owner can fully leverage the digital scarcity of the virtual world.

Catalin Dascalu, CEO of The Luxury, said the following on the launch of Luxandia and its potential to disrupt the NFT sector.

“Luxandia is going to be the leading luxury virtual space in the emerging metaverse. Our vision is of an immersive, interconnected virtual world of luxury. We are starting with virtual luxury malls where brands can rent retail space and consumers can enter that same space through their laptop, but that is only the beginning.”

The Limitless Luxury Ecosystem and the Bounders of E-commerce

The future of the crypto industry is interconnected, most platforms will need an ecosystem backing them up to offer their users the most effective, and innovative ways to maximize their profits or access the hottest trends.

Dascalu added the following on the future of Luxandia and the growth of the Luxury ecosystem into a brand-new e-commerce experience:

As we continue to build out the world of Luxandia, we will also be enabling support for an app and virtual reality 3D glasses, allowing people to explore online stores just like they would in real life. The possibilities are endless, including an online 3D cinema where you can watch films surrounded by the atmosphere of a real cinema or a visit to an auction house to bid on NFT art. The only limit is the imagination – and the communities on Luxandia will be free to explore the possibilities that they can imagine.

With the Luxury ecosystem, consumers will be able to purchase, try items, and enter a land completely design to create a better experience. The virtual reality tools will allow you to see how an item fits before purchasing, see a movie with friends, or test a new product from the conform of your home.

The luxury ecosystem, created over 10 years ago, will make available the best tools for developers to create and launch their businesses into the metaverse, the next big thing in crypto alongside NFTs, and a sector poised to be worth billions as the industry moves into its second decade.