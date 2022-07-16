The past year has seen an incredible rally in the crypto markets, with the total market capitalization increasing with billion of dollars. This has been driven by various factors, including institution adoption, raising awareness, and a shift in sentiment from “fear of missing out” to “fear of losing out.” One of the most critical factors driving the crypto markets is tokenomics.

“tokenomics” refers to the economic model underlying a cryptocurrency or token. It includes factors such as total supply, circulating supply, token distribution, and token burns. With incredible burn tokenomics, Uniglo (GLO), newcomer to crypto industry, seems to challenge Shiba Inu (SHIB), Tron (TRX), and other top cryptos.

What is Uniglo (GLO)?

Uniglo is a community-based social currency incorporating scarcity through a unique ultra-burn mechanism. It is backed by digitalized items like NFT, digital currency, and other goods. One of the pioneering Ethereum projects, Uniglo, has implemented two unique burn mechanics for the protocol and ecosystem.

A coin burn attempts to increase the scarcity of a token by reducing the supply; the idea behind a coin burn is to choose a specific quantity. A profit is generated for holders due to increased demand from the decreased supply.

Uniglo Tokenomics

Uniglo (GLO) is a prime example of solid tokenomics. The project has a total supply of 218.75 million GLO tokens. The token distribution skews toward the team and early investors, with 80% of the tokens available for public sale. This leaves a minimal supply of tokens in circulation, further reduced by the token burn. This reduces the circulating supply and increases the value of each remaining token.

There will only ever be 218,750,000 (218.75 million) GLO issued. Here is a breakdown of the entire GLO budget:

00 % to Public: 175 million $GLO

30 % to Liquidity Pool: 15,850,00 $GLO

5% to Uniglo Foundation: 10,937,500 $GLO

5% to development: 10,937,500 $GLO

2% to Promotion: 4,375,000 $GLO.

A maximum of 175,000,000 (175 Million) GLO from the total supply will be set aside for the community, and any unsold GLO from the presale stage will be burned to reduce the supply.

How Does Uniglo’s Tokenomics Compare To Other Top Cryptos?

The burn tokenomics of Uniglo are similar to those of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Tron (TRX), two other top-tier cryptocurrencies. For example, they follow the same patterns and methods of burning tokens.

However, Uniglo has the potential to outperform both of these projects due to its approach to burning methods. While Uniglo may not have the same market cap as some of the top crypto projects at the moment, its tokenomics make it a very intriguing project.

Its Ultra Burn tokenomics could soon see it challenging some of the biggest names in the space. Not only does this token-burning strategy create scarcity, which will drive up the price of $GLO, but it also means that the platform becomes more valuable to users as time goes on.

This is because the fewer tokens there are in circulation, the more each one is worth.

Meanwhile, despite enormous token burn events, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Tron (TRX) are still struggling, leaving the playground for GLO.

Wrapping Up

Uniglo has some very impressive tokenomics that could cause it to challenge the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Tron (TRX), and other top cryptos. Its low supply, high burn rate, evenly distributed supply, and use case could all lead to Uniglo becoming a valuable and popular asset.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.