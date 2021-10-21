21 October 2021, IOST (IOST), a pioneering decentralized, high-throughput smart contract platform announced its partnership with an innovative staking service platform MyCointainer. The collaboration with MyCointainer promises to bring about a delightful staking experience for IOST investors on the MyCointainer platform.

MyCointainer will integrate IOST cold staking system in which you delegate your IOST (IOST) to the MyCointainer node that stakes your coins on your behalf. Since MyCointainer node is actively producing new blocks on the IOST (IOST) Blockchain, Cold Staking offers the same network security benefits as regular staking and therefore the same rewards.

An advantage of cold staking is you are still in control of the coins you own and your rewards will retain in your safekeeping. MyCointainer node cannot access your IOST (IOST) funds and will not have any portion of your stake rewards.

How To Start Earning Rewards With MyCointainer?

How do I set up cold staking?

Delegate your coins to our node using this link — insert the amount of IOST you would like to delegate. No minimum delegation is required. However, to enjoy additional prizes from MyCointainer, delegate at least 10,000 IOST. Keep coins delegated for as long as you want and earn staking rewards like any cold node/validator. No lock-up time. Stake rewards earned by cold staking will show up in the transaction tab at your IOST wallet. It’s possible to manage them only from there.

Click the link below to start claiming your extra rewards

https://gleam.io/xgm1s/claim-extra-rewards-by-delegation-iost

About MyCointainer

MyCointainer is a well-known global staking platform in which you can earn passive income from over 100 assets. You can choose your favourite cryptocurrency asset, transfer coins to staking wallet and profit off them. Anytime, anywhere.

MyCointainer’s services are divided into three categories: Individuals, Businesses and Coin Developers so that everyone can quickly find what they are currently looking for. Each section has a variety of investment and fund allocation options or partnerships with MyCointainer.

MyContainer has over 90,000 users and one million news-subscribers worldwide, and the platform itself has grown by 428% year on year.

About IOST

High fees and slower transaction times on the Ethereum network have left the door open for new solutions to emerge, and IOST is one such project that has been gaining traction since its mainnet launch in 2019.

Backed by major financial and VC firms such as Sequoia, Matrix, and ZhenFund, IOST is a pioneering decentralized, high-throughput, gas-efficient Proof-of-Believability-powered smart contract platform built to tackle the scalability trilemma once and for all. For this, the concluding ranking from China’s CCID ranked IOST as the best blockchain platform under Basic Technology, better than Ethereum, EOS, and every other smart-contracting platform evaluated by the agency. This is a testament to the quality and ability to roll out a better, innovative product and reflective of our true desire to be the best in the sphere.

Being one of the public chain leaders in terms of adoption, performance, and utility, IOST remains committed to our mission to unleash the power of blockchain. IOST currently has the ever-expanding 500,000 community members in over 20 countries, over 400 nodes, a top staking economy, symbiotic relationships with corporations dotted worldwide.

