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TL;DR

Kraken says it plans to launch CFTC-regulated perpetual futures for eligible U.S. traders.

The products will be listed on Bitnomial Exchange, a CFTC Designated Contract Market acquired by Kraken parent Payward.

Clearing will be handled by NinjaTrader Clearing, doing business as Kraken Derivatives US.

Initial supported assets are expected to include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, LINK, DOGE, LTC, and AVAX.

Kraken is preparing to launch CFTC-regulated perpetual futures for eligible U.S. traders, a move that could bring one of crypto’s most popular derivatives products into a more regulated domestic market structure.

In a May 29 announcement, Kraken said the products are expected to launch within 30 days for eligible U.S. retail and institutional clients. The perpetual contracts will be listed on Bitnomial Exchange, LLC, a CFTC Designated Contract Market that was recently acquired by Payward, Kraken’s parent company.

Clearing will be handled by NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC, which does business as Kraken Derivatives US and is registered as a Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Member. Kraken said users will be able to trade perpetuals alongside spot, margin, and CME-listed futures through Kraken Pro.

Why Regulated Perpetuals Matter

Perpetual futures are one of crypto’s defining trading products. Unlike traditional futures, they have no fixed expiration date and typically use funding payments to keep contract prices aligned with spot markets. Kraken’s source material notes that its products will use continuous pricing and an eight-hour funding rate.

For years, much of the global perpetual futures market has operated on offshore venues. Kraken cited more than $60 trillion in crypto derivatives perpetual volume in 2025, most of it historically traded outside regulated U.S. venues.

That context is why the CFTC-regulated structure matters. A domestic, regulated perpetuals market could give U.S. traders access to familiar crypto derivatives while keeping the products inside a clearer compliance and supervision framework.

Which Assets Are Included?

Kraken said the initial lineup will include several major crypto assets: BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, LINK, DOGE, LTC, and AVAX. That gives the launch a broader market footprint than a Bitcoin-only derivatives product.

The inclusion of assets such as Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and Avalanche could make the platform more relevant for active traders who already use offshore perpetual markets to manage exposure across large-cap altcoins. It also signals that regulated crypto derivatives in the U.S. are moving beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum alone.

The products are not risk-free simply because they are regulated. Perpetuals can be volatile, leveraged, and sensitive to funding-rate changes. But the availability of a regulated venue may appeal to traders and institutions that have avoided offshore derivatives platforms due to counterparty, compliance, or operational concerns.

A Shift In U.S. Crypto Market Structure

The launch also fits a wider trend: large crypto exchanges are increasingly trying to bring advanced trading products into regulated U.S. channels rather than leaving that activity offshore.

If successful, Kraken’s move could put pressure on other exchanges to expand their regulated derivatives offerings. It may also give U.S. traders a more direct path to products they already use globally, but under a framework overseen by U.S. derivatives regulators.

For the broader market, the key question is whether regulated perpetuals can attract enough liquidity to compete with offshore venues. Liquidity, funding efficiency, fees, and user experience will determine how much trading activity actually migrates.

Still, the launch is an important signal. Crypto derivatives are not disappearing from U.S. markets. They are slowly being rebuilt inside regulated structures, and perpetual futures may now be part of that shift.

Originally published by Kraken at Kraken Blog