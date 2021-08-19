Whenever the talk is about the right place to play with your cryptocurrencies, our first recommendation would be CryptoGames! The Curacao-based online casino is the gambling world’s pre-eminent contender of all time. It is undoubtedly any responsible gamblers’ one of the first choice for online casinos. The modern casino has held its position in the challenging market by simply being valid to its users. The loyal service attracts loyal and satisfied players. Regardless of their skills or knowledge about gambling, the casino binds the players together under the same roof. With a powerful user interface that is also elegant and sophisticated, the casino has become widely accessible via almost all kinds of electronic devices.

Along with this, their library of 8 glamorous games has been rewarding wagerers with an unbelievable amount of fortunes every day! If your luck calls for it, then the odds will indeed favor you in all steps of the games! Every single game from their selection has also proved to be tremendously entertaining for everyone. One can’t simply pick their favorite out of a list this great. However, had you asked if we were biased towards any of them, then with great pleasure, we can say YES. We are biased towards this one game for all the good reasons.

It is none other than the game of fortune, Lottery!

In case you are wondering why to pick “Lottery” as our favorite when the game is all about pure luck. Well, in our defense, that is the whole point of gambling. Isn’t it? The higher your bets are, the bigger your prize gets! Therefore, we hope to help you better understand CryptoGames’ ultimate game of fortune, the Lottery.

Taking a step back into its history.

The lottery is one of the oldest games of luck in the world. Although it is hard to state the exact time of its first introduction, it is said that the first recorded lotteries offering tickets for sale with payouts or prizes in the form of money were conducted in the “Low Countries” during the 15th century. The game was held to raise funds for aiding various financial hardships. Since then, it has paved its way to the entertainment sector as a form of gambling.

It would be fair to say that the Lottery is the most recognized game of chance out there. It is played with many participants where everyone holds tickets or allocations in a common pool. After a certain period, winner(s) are selected through a random drawing of these tickets.

The Lottery is well known for its process of fair selection. The game is also known to be used often in various events where it comes as a decision-maker. In scenarios such as determining group members in sporting contests such as the World Cup, many countries have even chosen the game of Lottery in conscription processes. One example of a famous large-scale lottery was the 1969 draft lottery event used by the United States of America. It was used for a fair selection of citizens for the military service during its war in Vietnam.

Although the past may point towards Lottery as a part of hard times, thankfully, today, it has become a game that brings bags of fortune! Today, in gambling, winning a lottery is considered a very auspicious event. Since the person is winning against the odds of hundreds of millions, if not billions. While there are a lot of different types of lotteries held all around the world, the typical Crypto pool-style lottery is held as its participants buy each ticket for a small amount of money. As the tickets prices are really low, it is expected that the participants will buy as many tickets as they can afford. And as each draw ends with only a few winners, the prize payout is likely 10x more than the ticket’s cost. This means that the more tickets a participant buys, the higher his or her chances of winning become.

CryptoGames is redefining the beauty of Lottery!

If you did not know already, CryptoGames has effortlessly remodeled all of its casino games with a touch of modern aesthetic and house edges that satisfy all on board. And the game of Lottery at CryptoGames is crafted to bear absolutely NO HOUSE EDGE at all! Meaning when you win, you win it all. This unique trait makes the game more enjoyable for all levels of gamblers since other lottery organizers usually charge a small sum of commission on the total prize pool as a fee for running the games.

Here is your guide to playing CryptoGames Lottery:

Unlike the other games at the casino, this one requires the least amount of effort from you. All you need to do to get started is click on the game’s tile when you enter the website. Then you can choose your preferred Cryptocurrency and join the game’s dedicated page. There, you will find two divided sections with the latest information about the game.

DO KEEP IN MIND THAT THE INFORMATION ON THE PAGE WILL VARY COMPLETELY ACCORDING TO THE COIN YOU SELECT TO PLAY WITH.

On the left section of your screen, you will see the latest updates of the current round. There will be

A countdown timer for the ongoing round,

Total Pot

Price per Ticket (the price will be shown according to your chosen currency)

Total number of tickets

Prize amounts (also in the currency of your choice)

The total number of tickets you bought and your winning chances.

Right under that, you will find the tab to buy your tickets.

By simply clicking on the + or – button, you can set the number of tickets you wish to buy, then press on the “BUY TICKETS” button to complete your purchase. Players can also buy their lottery tickets directly from the Chatbox. Using the “!lotto” command, they can quickly get their tickets while chatting with other players and tip other users with lottery tickets.

Available Currencies along with their Prices for the Tickets and Prize Table:

As for now, CryptoGames is offering 4 Cryptocurrencies (out of its list of 9) for the participants of Lottery. The offered currencies are:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Dogecoin

The Price list for Tickets is as follows:

For Bitcoin, the price per ticket is 0.00003 BTC

For Ethereum, the price per ticket is 0.0005 ETH

For Litecoin, the price per ticket is 0.01 LTC

For Dogecoin, the price per ticket is 5 DOGE

Prize Amount For Individual Currencies:

For Bitcoin:

First place prize: 0.004224 BTC

Second place prize: 0.000792 BTC

Third place prize: 0.000264 BTC

For Ethereum:

First place prize: 0.0844 ETH

Second place prize: 0.015825 ETH

Third place prize: 0.005275 ETH

For Litecoin:

First place prize: 1.584 LTC

Second place prize: 0.297 LTC

Third place prize: 0.099 LTC

For Dogecoin:

First place prize: 384 DOGE

Second place prize: 72 DOGE

Third place prize: 24 DOGE

The prize amount is distributed according to the calculation below:

1st place: 80% of the pot

2nd place: 15% of the pot

3rd place: 5% of the pot

Register and Start in a Blink:

Nothing can be more annoying than going through an unnecessarily long and sluggish registration process to play a fast online game. So, to save you from unwanted trouble, CryptoGames has ensured that their registration process is completed in an instant. The straightforward registration process only requires you to fill out the username box. Your username will enable you to log into the website without any extra hassle. You will be able to explore the features of the casino by setting up your account with a username. However, to deposit any currency to the casino, you must be a registered user with a working password and email. Because only registered players are permitted to deposit or withdraw from their crypto wallets.

Fair Gameplay Through and Through:

It is not unknown anymore in the gambling world that CryptoGames has established itself as probably the only fair and transparent online casino in the market. Since the beginning, it has constantly been processing the games’ results without any adulteration. That policy remains the same for Lottery. At CryptoGames, all the winning lots for each round are drawn using the best third-party app. “RandomPicker” has been generating random numbers for the draws. This service ensures all the transparency it can only play without any doubts clouding their minds. The website of RandomPicker openly displays public records of past draws where the app has been used.

Test your luck at the right place with the right game!

To conclude our review, we want to share with you our own experience with the drawings.

Trust us when we say that one of the most anticipated events of our weeks while reviewing the game was the drawings. Since the winners are announced live on CHAT, the participating members of the review team were all up on their toes the whole time. The rush of adrenalin we felt throughout the announcement cannot be expressed in words. Therefore, we want to share the same feeling with you virtually.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to CryptoGames this instant and participate in the most patience-testing game of fortune you will ever find!