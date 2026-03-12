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Metaplanet is widening its Bitcoin strategy beyond treasury accumulation, setting up two wholly owned subsidiaries aimed at building out the financial rails it believes Japan will need as institutional adoption of BTC deepens. The move pairs a domestic infrastructure push with a new cross-border capital markets platform, giving the Tokyo-listed company a broader claim on what it sees as Bitcoin’s next growth market.

Metaplanet Deepens Bitcoin Play

In a post on X early Thursday, CEO Simon Gerovich said the company’s board had approved the creation of Metaplanet Ventures and Metaplanet Asset Management. The first will focus on Japan’s domestic ecosystem. The second, based in Miami, is designed as a digital credit and Bitcoin capital markets business linking Asian and Western markets across “yield, equity, credit, and volatility strategies.”

The more immediate signal came from Metaplanet Ventures. Gerovich said the subsidiary will invest ¥4 billion over the next few years into firms building Bitcoin financial infrastructure in Japan, spanning “lending, payments, custody,stablecoins, derivatives, compliance.” He added that the company is also launching an incubator for early-stage founders and a grants program for open-source developers, educators and researchers.

Gerovich framed the bet as a wager that regulation is no longer Japan’s bottleneck. “Japan has built the best regulatory framework in the world for digital assets. Now it needs the companies, the builders, and the infrastructure to match. We want to help make that happen,” he wrote. That positioning matters. Rather than pitching the market as one still waiting for legal clarity, Metaplanet is arguing that the rules are already in place and the missing piece is execution at scale.

Its first allocation reflects that thesis. Gerovich said Metaplanet Ventures plans to invest up to ¥400 million in JPYC, which he described as Japan’s first licensed yen stablecoin. He tied the investment directly to the institutionalization of markets: “Every Bitcoin transaction has two sides. Bitcoin and a currency. As this market goes institutional, that currency side goes digital. JPYC is building that rail in Japan and we want to be part of it.”

That stablecoin angle is notable because it suggests Metaplanet is not treating Bitcoin adoption as a single-asset story. The company appears to be building around the surrounding market structure: settlement, custody, payments, compliance and funding infrastructure that institutional participants would need if Bitcoin-denominated activity expands inside Japan.

Dylan LeClair, Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet, cast the broader ambition in more aggressive terms. “Metaplanet is a perpetual Bitcoin accumulation machine. Our unwavering mandate is to utilize every capital markets tool available in one of the world’s deepest financial markets to acquire BTC, relentlessly and at scale,” he wrote. “The US had its moment in 2024; Japan is next, and our aim is vertical integration across the ecosystem to be ready for it.”

Taken together, the announcements suggest Metaplanet wants to be more than a listed BTC proxy. It is trying to position itself as a treasury vehicle, infrastructure backer and capital markets intermediary all at once, betting that Japan’s next phase of Bitcoin adoption will reward firms that own not just the asset, but the rails around it.

At press time, BTC traded at $70,135.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com