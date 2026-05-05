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Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is now facing a federal class action connected to her Solana-based memecoin, MOTHER, after the token experienced a steep collapse in price. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a dramatic drop of roughly 99%, which plaintiffs say has left investors with significant losses.

MOTHER Memecoin Suit

According to the complaint filed by Burwick Law on behalf of investors who bought MOTHER, the core allegation is that Azalea’s promotional activity created expectations about the coin’s real-world usefulness—expectations that, in the plaintiffs’ view, never materialized durably.

The filing claims that any representations used to promote the project were limited, incomplete, contradictory, temporary, or otherwise failed to be delivered in a lasting form.

Plaintiffs also argue that the market support arrangements behind MOTHER were not properly disclosed to consumers, leaving buyers without full visibility into what would be required for the token to retain value.

The complaint further contends that, as presented to consumers, MOTHER’s value depended heavily on whether other people wanted to buy it—and that potential buyers would only be inclined to purchase if the promised utility, integrations, and commercial demand actually came to pass.

In the lawsuit’s framing, the defendants’ promotional campaign was designed to cultivate the belief that those value drivers were genuine, expanding, and supported by serious institutional partners.

Claims Seek Damages And Equitable Relief

The filing points to the token’s early performance as part of the narrative, stating that within about two weeks of its launch, MOTHER reached an all-time high market capitalization of approximately $200 million. It then reversed course, falling about 99.5% to roughly $1 million.

Plaintiffs say that consumers who bought or held the token based on the utility, integration, and market support storyline experienced losses as a result, while defendants and affiliated entities benefited from the promotional effort.

In terms of legal claims, the plaintiffs say they are seeking damages and equitable relief under New York General Business Law Sections 349 and 350, along with common-law theories including negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.

At the time of writing, MOTHER was trading at approximately $0.0013, according to CoinGecko data. Meanwhile, the total value of the cryptocurrency market surged to $2.66 trillion on Tuesday, marking a 2% increase over the previous 24 hours.

Featured image created with OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com