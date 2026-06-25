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Strategy’s Bitcoin-linked equity stack is back under pressure, with MSTR slipping below the $100 level and its STRC preferred stock reportedly trading deep below par. The move has revived debate over how durable the company’s Bitcoin treasury model looks during weaker market conditions.

TL;DR

MSTR has reportedly slipped below $100 for the first time since March 2024.

The STRC preferred is trading well below its $100 par value, according to the verified candidate notes.

The pressure complicates future issuance and puts fresh scrutiny on Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury model.

Pressure Builds Around Strategy’s Capital Stack

Strategy has become more than a software company with Bitcoin exposure. It is now widely treated as a leveraged Bitcoin treasury vehicle, with common stock, preferred securities, and market premiums all feeding into the company’s ability to raise capital and buy more BTC. When those instruments trade strongly, the model looks powerful. When they weaken, traders start asking how flexible the machine really is.

The common stock falling below $100 is psychologically important, but the preferred-share discount may matter more for the treasury strategy. If preferred shares trade materially below par, issuing more of them becomes less attractive because new capital would likely come at a higher effective cost. That can limit one of the channels Strategy has used or hoped to use to fund additional Bitcoin exposure.

Why STRC Matters

Preferred securities sit in a different part of the capital stack than common shares. They are generally watched for income, yield, par value, and market confidence. If STRC trades in the $80s against a $100 reference point, investors are effectively demanding a larger discount to hold that risk. That does not automatically break the model, but it does make the market’s message harder to ignore.

For Bitcoin traders, the concern is not simply whether Strategy buys more BTC this week. The bigger question is whether the company’s capital-market premium remains strong enough to support future accumulation. Strategy’s buying has been one of the most visible corporate demand stories in the market, so any sign of stress becomes part of the wider BTC narrative.

A Cleaner Way To Read The Risk

It is important not to overstate the pressure. A share-price drawdown does not mean Strategy is immediately forced into major Bitcoin sales, and the company still holds a large BTC position. The more accurate read is that weaker equity and preferred pricing may reduce optionality and make future issuance less efficient.

That leaves traders watching both BTC spot price and Strategy’s securities together. If Bitcoin stabilizes and MSTR rebuilds its premium, the treasury model may regain momentum. If weakness persists across the stack, the market may keep questioning whether corporate Bitcoin leverage can remain a one-way accumulation story.

Market Context

The risk for Bitcoin is mostly narrative rather than mechanical in the immediate term. Strategy has been one of the loudest examples of corporate BTC conviction, and when its securities weaken, bears use that weakness to question whether the treasury trade has become crowded or over-financialized.

Bulls will argue that the long-term thesis has not changed and that volatility is part of any leveraged Bitcoin proxy. Bears will counter that the structure depends on market confidence, and confidence is harder to maintain when both the common equity and preferred instruments trade poorly.

This coverage is based on information from TradingView market data.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This coverage is based on market data from TradingView, available at TradingView market data