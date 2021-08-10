Liquality, the first multi-chain browser extension crypto wallet with built-in atomic swaps, has announced the successful conclusion of a $7 million funding round. The round was led by Hashed and Galaxy Venture Capital, with additional investors including White Star Capital, Accomplice, Jump Capital, and Coinbase Ventures.

Liquality’s mission is to build tools and protocols empowering peers to interact with the open, decentralized economy in the most secure, easy, and accessible way. Its flagship product is the open-source Liquality wallet that provides user-friendly access to a range of blockchains and their decentralized applications in one place. The unified solution removes the frustration of managing multiple wallets that are incompatible with each other, while the built-in frictionless atomic swaps avoid the need to use centralized exchanges to swap between crypto-assets from different blockchains.

Commenting on the funding round, CEO of Galaxy Venture Capital Mike Novogratz said: “We are always looking to partner with entrepreneurs that are building the next generation in decentralized finance products. Liquality’s team has a massive mission and the product exceeded our expectations in every capacity – from secure cross-chain swaps to frictionless multi-chain functionality. Fundraising for a wallet requires investment from partners who are mission-aligned and share a vision for the future of the industry, and given this is our first retail-focused investment, we’re especially excited to partner with Liquality on this investment.”

“With this funding round, Liquality will be able to expand on its value proposition by integrating new chains, creating native dApp experiences in the wallet, and improving the broader crypto landscape’s user experience and accessibility,” added Liquality Co-Founder Simon Lapscher. “We are excited to have attracted a group of investors who bring incredible experience and are ready to work with us toward our shared vision.”

The Liquality Wallet

With over 11,000 downloads already, Liquality’s browser extension allows users to send, receive, atomic swap, and explore dApps across the Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Rootstock, NEAR, Arbitrum, and Polygon ecosystems, with further integrations on the roadmap.

The non-custodial wallet solution also ensures users remain in full control of their assets while providing an easy way to flip between BTC, ETH and ERC20 tokens, BNB and BEP20 tokens, RBTC, NEAR, and MATIC at the click of a button. Alternatively, users can access Liqulity’s Atomic Swap Interface to take advantage of atomic swap functionality using their Ledger or MetaMask wallets instead.

The software is free and open-source having completed a smart contract audit by ConsenSys Diligence, with Liquality developer tools enabling blockchain devs, dApps, and merchants to increase their network effects, serve new audiences, and automate transaction workflows.

Explaining the wallet solution during the announcement, other Liquality Co-Founder Thessy Mehrain said: “Most, if not all, crypto activity will happen directly through users’ wallets. By unifying blockchain communities within one wallet, we can offer a range of decentralized technologies and jointly create the fabric of the digital world.”

Moving forward, Liquality’s globally distributed remote team will explore community governance and network incentives, including encouraging developers to expand on the wallet’s capabilities and participate in the benefits.