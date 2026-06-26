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Mysten Labs has launched Sui Seal MPC on the Sui mainnet, according to the validated writing pack, introducing infrastructure designed to let autonomous AI agents execute on-chain transactions without directly holding or controlling private keys. The system uses multi-party computation, distributed key shares and Move smart-contract policies to reduce one of the biggest risks in agentic crypto applications: giving software agents spending power without handing them a single exposed key.

TL;DR Mysten Labs launched Sui Seal MPC on the Sui mainnet in June 2026.

The system is designed to let AI agents transact on-chain without holding private keys.

Key shares are distributed across independent nodes to reduce single points of failure.

Move smart contracts can enforce rules such as spending caps and allowed counterparties.

The system also supports hidden bids for AI-driven trading use cases.

Solving The Agent Key Problem

AI agents can only become useful in on-chain markets if they can take actions. But giving an autonomous system full access to a private key is risky. If the agent is compromised, misconfigured or manipulated, funds can move instantly and irreversibly. Sui Seal MPC is positioned as an answer to that problem.

Rather than letting an agent hold a complete private key, the MPC system distributes key shares across independent nodes. No single node controls the full signing authority. Transactions can be executed only when the required computation and policy conditions are met, reducing the danger of a single exposed credential.

Move Policies Add Guardrails

The validation pack states that Move smart contracts can enforce customizable spending and compliance policies. Examples include daily caps, allowed counterparties and other rule-based constraints. That part is important because secure signing alone does not solve the entire problem. Agents also need boundaries around what they are allowed to do.

For enterprise or trading use cases, those guardrails could matter as much as the cryptography. A company may want an AI agent to pay approved vendors, rebalance a narrow set of assets or participate in a marketplace, but not drain a treasury or interact with unknown contracts. Policy enforcement gives developers a way to define those limits.

Hidden Bids And On-Chain Markets

Sui Seal MPC also supports “hidden bids” for AI-driven trading, according to the validated pack. In that model, bids can remain encrypted until a synchronized reveal. That could be useful in markets where early exposure of bids creates front-running or coordination risks.

The feature is still technical and should not be overhyped. It does not mean AI agents are suddenly ready to dominate decentralized markets. But it does show how cryptographic infrastructure is being built around the assumption that autonomous software will eventually need to participate in on-chain commerce.

Why It Matters For Sui

For Sui, Seal MPC gives the network a clearer position in the emerging “agentic web” narrative. Many chains are talking about AI agents, but the practical question is how those agents safely hold authority, sign transactions and follow rules. Sui’s pitch is that Move-based policy controls and MPC signing can provide that foundation.

The next test will be adoption. Developers will need to build real applications around Sui Seal MPC, and users will need to trust that agent permissions are understandable and enforceable. For now, the launch gives the Sui ecosystem a concrete infrastructure milestone at the intersection of AI, cryptography and on-chain markets.

This report is based on information from Crypto Briefing Seal MPC.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Report sourced from Crypto Briefing Seal MPC at Crypto Briefing Seal MPC