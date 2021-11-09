What’s going on in Bitcoin country? Salvadoran smiles got rehabilitation and the Chivo Pets veterinary hospital is well underway. All of that and more made possible by the power of Bitcoin. Of course, not everything is sunny and positive. The Chivo Wallet keeps malfunctioning and bad actors are stealing people’s identities. Besides that, an Internet personality makes her way to El Salvador and finds hip hop in the streets.

To summarize, Bitcoin can do it all and couldn’t care less about politics. If some section of Salvadorans has a problem with President Bukele, that’s between those two parties. We can only celebrate Bitcoin here. That’s what the News From El Salvador feature is about. That’s what Bitcoinist is about. So, let’s do it!

The Chivo Pets Hospital Is Coming Along Nicely, It Seems

President Bukele is a man of action. First, he presented an updated 3D model of the veterinary hospital that he announced a few weeks ago . Who can argue with a public pet hospital? The opposition. All of Bukele’s tweets are riddled with criticism and vitriol in the replies.

Then, Bukele presided over an inauguration ceremony at the construction site. In it, he announced that Chivo Pets will employ 300 Salvadorans . He also said, “ This veterinary hospital, which will not be build by the State but by the Chivo company, and will charge a simbolic $0.25 for each service that it offers, regardless of which one .” Does that mean that Chivo is a private company? Anyway, here are the pictures:

🗨️ "Este hospital veterinario, que no lo construye el Estado, sino que lo construirá la empresa Chivo, va a cobrar $0.25 centavos simbólico por cada servicio que brinde, sin importar cual sea", detalló el Presidente @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/P4baxGgzaZ — Franco Fuentes 🇸🇻 (@franfuentessv) November 2, 2021

And finally, to celebrate yesterday’s Bitcoin All-Time high, Bukele posted this video of the construction of the Chivo Pets facilities that shows real progress. Consider that the inauguration ceremony took place a week ago, and then look at this:

#Bitcoin is at $68,000 😬 More schools coming… By the way, @chivopets, the new vet hospital we just announced, is coming fast… Really fast! pic.twitter.com/ywN6z4JL71 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 9, 2021

Here, Congressman Rodrigo Ayala promises 20 new schools with El Salvador’s Bitcoin earnings. Can we believe him? Let’s check back in a couple of weeks to see where we are with this project.

¡20 nuevas escuelas con las ganancias de #Bitcoin! 👏🏻🇸🇻 — Rodrigo Ayala (@rodrigoayalasv) November 2, 2021

Problems With The Chivo Wallet

Under each and every tweet from President Bukele, dozens of people report problems with the Chivo Wallet. Is the app not ready for primetime? Besides that, reports of identity theft to steal the $30 signing bonus abound. Bitcoinist reported :

“Tatiana Marroquin is not the only one in this boat. The Chivo wallet helpline has been flooded with complaints of people finding out their wallets had been activated without their knowledge. The scammers had already made away with their $30 bitcoin sign-up bonus. But more importantly, this raises a security issue with using bitcoin wallets in the future.”

The Borderless Bitcoin Travel Show Hits El Salvador

Internet personality Olya, a woman who travels the world using only Bitcoin, visited El Salvador. She didn’t visit Chivo Pets, but Olya met some rappers by the train track and tipped them using The Lightning Network.

Olya shared extra info via Twitter: “Luis (with mask) is a Hip Hop Event organizer and wants the youth of Sonsonate to have safe spaces where they can express their art, freestyling, breakdancing and graffiti, without being stigmatized as gangsters. He hopes that one day El Salvador can host the Freestyle World Cup.” She also campaigned to get them to perform at the Adopting Bitcoin conference, and their official account answered: “Let’s make it happen”

Let's make it happen ⚡ — Adopting Bitcoin (@AdoptingBTC) October 29, 2021

Conferences, Conferences, Conferences

Next week, El Salvador will host two major Bitcoin conferences: Adopting Bitcoin from the 16th to the 18th; and LABITCONF from the 15th to the 20th. Plus, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert bring the thunder to El Zonte on the 16th.

Bitcoin Smiles Shows Their Accomplishments

¿Remember the crowd-raising Bitcoin Smiles campaign we showcased in an earlier News From El Salvador ? Well, they recently shared the powerful new smiles of these four beautiful women and made the whole world smile. This is what a successful Bitcoin crowdfunding campaign looks like:

We just shared the stories of four more fully rehabilitated patients over at @BitcoinSmiles. 🇸🇻😀 Who’s cutting the onions? 🧅🥲 pic.twitter.com/1w8XRovlvk — Pavlenex (@pavlenex) November 1, 2021

That’s it for today. Let’s keep an eye out for all those conferences, the whole community is already in Bitcoin country grounds.

