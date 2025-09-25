Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Dogecoin’s place in the crypto market is a bit like Bitcoin’s. Just as the rise and fall of the ‘digital gold’ gives investors a good sense of where the broader crypto market could be headed, Dogecoin’s price movements are also closely watched for the same reason.

After all, $DOGE was the first major meme coin. To really understand its dominance, consider the difference in market capitalizations between meme tokens.

Dogecoin, at number one, commands over $35B, while Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin, trails far behind with just $7B – a whopping 5x difference.

Although Dogecoin has largely been in an uptrend since October 2023, those rallies haven’t been as one-sided as we’re used to seeing with this dog-themed crypto. That might change, though, as the token has just flashed a very important bullish technical signal, suggesting a strong run upward is on the cards.

Even better, to ensure we aren’t swayed by emotions and instead adopt a 100% objective approach, we turned to ChatGPT for analysis.

Read on to see what the AI believes Dogecoin’s immediate future could look like. Plus, we’ll also highlight some of the next 1000x cryptos you can buy right now to benefit from Dogecoin’s upcoming rally.

Why Dogecoin’s Golden Cross Could Spark the Next Big Rally

On the weekly chart, Dogecoin’s 9-period exponential moving average (EMA) has only recently crossed above the 26-period EMA. Why’s this important?

Because this technical indicator is widely looked at as a bullish signal. It suggests not only a shift toward bullish price action but also an explosive one. And there’s plenty of precedent to back that up.

For instance, Dogecoin’s last two major rallies – one in early 2024 and the second in late 2024 – both occurred right after the 9 EMA crossed over the 26 EMA, forming the Golden Cross.

The arrows in the image above represent when these crossovers occurred. In the case of early 2024, the rally was around 230%, while in late October the rally was a whopping 300%.

If we see something similar this time around, Dogecoin could be well on its way to hitting the $0.75 mark.

Even better, Ali Martinez, a renowned crypto analyst with over 157K followers on X, recently shared his Dogecoin analysis suggesting that ‘This is a great zone to buy Dogecoin before a bullish breakout to $0.50!’

All in all, with Dogecoin gaining positive momentum – not to mention the launch of the latest REX Osprey Doge ETF (another bullish development for the token) – the stage looks set for top low-cap coins and meme coins to rally alongside.

If you’re looking for ideas, here are ChatGPT’s top 3 picks for the best altcoins to buy now.

1. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Dogecoin-Themed Meme Coin Aiming for 1000x Returns

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)‘s association with Dogecoin certainly makes it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

That said, don’t mistake Maxi for yet another cute-looking Shiba Inu. It’s, in fact, gone to great lengths to become the exact opposite: a fierce, ripped, and hungry ‘dawg.’

Maxi’s determination to outshine Doge as the most popular meme coin comes from his rough childhood, where he was left in the shadows because his popular cousin, Dogecoin, stole all the limelight.

Now, with a chunky 40% of its total token supply reserved for PR campaigns, influencer collaborations, and social media marketing, $MAXI has his eye set on becoming the next top trending crypto.

While it’s a no-nonsense meme coin, $MAXI holders do benefit from incentives like exclusive trading competitions and leaderboard prizes.

Also, $MAXI plans to collab with futures platforms, giving die-hard meme coin traders the ultimate opportunity to crank up leverage and aim for moonshot gains.

Currently in presale, Maxi Doge has already pulled in over $2.4M from early investors, with each token priced at just $0.000259. Here’s how to buy $MAXI if you plan to join the crowd.

According to our $MAXI price prediction, the token could hit $0.0024 by year-end. So, if you invest $100 right now, you could make $920 in just a few weeks.

Visit Maxi Doge’s official website to learn more.

2. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – New Bitcoin L2 for Solana-Like Speeds, Affordability & Web3 Support

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) wants to improve Bitcoin’s real-world utility by bringing lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and full Web3 support to the network.

It could, therefore, be one of the most defining new cryptocurrency projects. And it’s not just us saying so; thousands of big-money investors have poured in millions of dollars in $HYPER’s ongoing presale.

It has so far raised over $18.1M, and looks far from done. Each token is currently available for just $0.012975, so you can still get in nice and early.

$HYPER’s game-changing mission is powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which lets developers build smart contracts and dApps on Bitcoin itself.

And to provide seamless access to this SVM-powered Web3 environment, $HYPER’s non-custodial, decentralized canonical bridge enables you to convert your Layer 1 Bitcoin into ‘wrapped’ Layer 2-compatible tokens in just a few simple steps.

As a result, Bitcoin users will finally have a jam-packed suite of Web3 applications to work with, including: High-speed DeFi trading apps,

NFT marketplaces,

Lending, staking, and swapping,

DAOs and governance,

Gaming dApps.

Can $HYPER be the next crypto to explode? Our research-backed Bitcoin Hyper price prediction certainly thinks so. The token could churn out a massive 2,300% ROI by the end of 2025, reaching a high of around $0.32.

Read through our step-by-step guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper to grab it in just a few steps.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper’s official website to learn more.

3. Tutorial ($TUT) – Viral Utility-Based Altcoin Enjoying Fresh Momentum

In addition to the two crypto presales above, ChatGPT recommends also including a listed, proven performer like Tutorial ($TUT) in your crypto portfolio.

$TUT made its debut in February 2025 and rose to mainstream success shortly after, rising nearly 200% within just a few weeks in June-July.

Now, it looks primed for yet another explosive rally. $TUT has only just broken out of a long-drawn consolidation zone, giving it the necessary fuel to charge toward new all-time highs.

Even better, Tutorial’s growth is rooted in strong fundamentals. It’s, in fact, tied to the growth of crypto itself.

That’s because it’s an AI-powered educational tool designed to teach people about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and specifically the BNB chain ecosystem.

So, as crypto gains more ground, the hype around Tutorial is likely only going to increase.

Interested? Buy $TUT on Binance or any of the other major crypto exchanges.

Recap: With Dogecoin flashing a powerful Golden Cross, there couldn’t be a better time to grab low-priced, high-upside altcoins like : With Dogecoin flashing a powerful Golden Cross, there couldn’t be a better time to grab low-priced, high-upside altcoins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) , and Tutorial ($TUT).

Disclaimer: None of the above constitutes financial advice. Crypto is risky, so please do your own research before investing.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-1000x-crypto-after-dogecoin-golden-cross-chatgpt-top-picks