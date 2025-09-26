Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

XRP Loses 6% and Bitcoin Goes Down, But Snorter Token’s $4.1M Presale Soars

September 26, 2025 • 14:12 UTC

$XRP lost 6% between the 25th and 26th of this month, following a sharp rejection at $2.80, which erased almost $19B in market value.

Bitcoin showcased a similar performance over the last seven days, after dipping below $109K yesterday and then again at the time of writing.

This suggests that the $XRP bear isn’t here to stay. An October Bitcoin bull will rejuvenate the entire market, giving $XRP the crutch it needs to break above $3.00 again.

When that happens, Snorter Token ($SNORT) will see increased attention, as the $4.1M presale is already soaring.

The Snorter Bot recommends itself as one of the most reliable and cost-effective coin snipers, perfect for both novice and pro opportunistic traders.

Market Could Get One Last Push for 2025—Could Best Wallet Token be the Next Crypto to Explode?

September 26, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

As we enter the final quarter of the year, the crypto market could get a massive push from increased legislation, crypto ETP approvals, and stablecoin growth.

This was according to several analysts interviewed by Cointelegraph, including experts from crypto asset manager Grayscale, crypto investment firm MHC Digital Group, and crypto broker Swyftx.

These moves towards the end of the year could set up projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) to be the next crypto to explode.

The token powers the Best Wallet app, which lets you store, buy, and trade crypto, as well as access the best crypto presales on its Token Launchpad.

As a token holder, you’ll be able to enjoy perks like governance rights, low transaction fees, and early access to presales in the launchpad.

The Best Wallet token presale has raised over $16.1M to date, reflecting the growing demand for a secure and user-friendly crypto wallet.

TeraWulf Aims to Raise $3B for More Data Centers—Could Pepenode be the Next Crypto to Explode?

September 26, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Crypto mining firm TeraWulf is reportedly aiming to raise about $3B to build more data centers.

The Google-backed company has recently pivoted towards AI due to increasing compute requirements and dwindling returns in crypto mining.

In the past, even individuals could mine crypto with their computers at home. A lot has changed since then, as mining now requires a considerable amount of power.

This is why projects like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) have gotten the spotlight as of late.

With its virtual mining ecosystem, Pepenode will let you mine crypto without setting up your own hardware. You can also upgrade or scale down as necessary—no technical know-how required.

To get started, you’ll need to hold its native $PEPENODE token. To date, its token presale has raised over $1.4M, potentially making it the next crypto to explode.

Euro Stablecoin Set for 2026 Launch as 9 Banks Join Forces — $BEST Token Emerges as the Next Crypto to Explode

September 26, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

On Sept. 25, 2025, nine major European banks — UniCredit, ING, DekaBank, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank — formed a consortium to launch a euro-backed stablecoin in H2 2026. A Netherlands-based company will oversee issuance.

Europe aims to challenge the dominance of U.S. dollar stablecoins as Tether ($USDT) and Circle ($USDC) currently hold a combined market capitalization of $247B.

Currently, most global crypto and digital payments rely on the USD rather than the EUR, leaving Europe dependent on US payment infrastructure, such as Visa and PayPal. The push for a euro stablecoin is seen as a strategic step toward financial autonomy and payment sovereignty.

As Europe positions itself for digital independence, investor attention is turning to utility-driven projects with strong momentum such as the Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Having already raised $16.1M in its presale, $BEST offers holders exclusive perks such as reduced fees, boosted staking rewards, governance rights, and early access to Stage Zero presales.

September Report Predicts $4T in Stablecoin Issuance by 2030, Preparing Snorter Token for a Massive Breakthrough

September 26, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

A recent report called ‘Stablecoins 2030 – Web3 to Wall Street’ predicts that stablecoins will reach $4T in issuance by 2030.

The report upgrades its initial forecast from $1.6T base case to $1.9T and from $3.7T to $4T for the bull case.

The correction comes as a result of the ‘strong growth in the market in the past six months’, which saw issuance volumes jump from $200B at the start of 2025 to $280B today.

The bullish forecast brings Snorter Token ($SNORT) into the spotlight thanks to its investor appeal and on-chain utility.

Snorter’s armed Aardvark promises to become the most proficient coin sniper with near-instant reaction time and the lowest execution fee (0.85%) of any trading bot at launch.

Whales Buy Billions in Ethereum Dip, Pushing Maxi Doge Into a Presale Frenzy

September 26, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Ethereum is doing well, despite the bear market, with whales accumulating billions of dollars-worth of $ETH in just the past two days.

Lookonchain data shows multiple transactions from Galaxy Digital, BitGo, OTC, FalconX, and Kraken, totaling over 700K $ETH, worth more than $2.7B.

The increase in whale activity shows that, despite the dip, Ethereum may have never left the bull street. Analysts like Altcoin Gordon agree, stating that $ETH is now in a long-term buying zone.

This bullish activity is good news for projects like Maxi Doge ($MAXI), which relies on community hype to fuel its growth.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-26-2025/