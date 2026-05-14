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Crypto analyst Bee has forecasted a major price bottom for Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency. Despite its recent rally above $80,000, the expert still believes that BTC remains in a broader bearish market, likely viewing the latest price gains as a temporary bounce. While some analysts think that Bitcoin’s downtrend is over and others project a bottom around the $50,000 range, Bee expects BTC’s price to decline even lower before a sustained rally can begin.

Bitcoin Price Set To Bottom Around $42,000

In an X post on May 11, Bee said that Bitcoin is just one leg away from reaching its historical cycle bottom. The market expert shared a video chart analysis highlighting technical patterns and historical trends to support their bearish Bitcoin price outlook.

The analyst’s chart shows that Bitcoin has been forming multiple ascending channels within a broader descending channel since reaching a cycle peak above $126,200 in October 2025. After recording this all-time high, Btc crashed to $82,167, forming a lower low, where the first ascending channel began. Within this channel, the cryptocurrency traded sideways for months before rallying again to touch the upper boundary of the pattern at around $97,855.

After that lower high was reached, BTC began crashing again, but this time, the decline was even sharper and more severe. The cryptocurrency had fallen to $59,900 around February 2026, forming a lower low that many analysts still consider BTC’s final cycle bottom.

Since hitting that floor, Bitcoin has been on a steady upward rally with occasional pullbacks and volatility impacting its price. The latest jump saw the cryptocurrency skyrocketing above $83,000, which Bee marks as the second-lowest high since the 2025 ATH. However, after being rejected at that level, the analyst predicts that Bitcoin’s next move could see its price crash to $43,035. Notably, a decline to this bottom would represent a more than 45% drop from Btc’s price levels above $79,000, at the time of writing.

BTC Rally To $100,000 Will Only Come After Bottom

In the same analysis, Bee explained that bear market cycles typically last 365 days. At the time of his post, he said that Bitcoin’s current bear market is on its 217th day, reinforcing his bearish outlook on its price. Because of this gap, he believes that BTC still has more room for a final flush.

Once a bottom is reached, Bee expects the market to likely reset and begin a sustained recovery back to $100,000 by 2027. However, he boldly projected that this milestone will not be achieved before a bottom is formed. This shows that the analyst still sees Bitcoin’s market structure as heavily bearish despite recent price increases and shifting sentiment.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com