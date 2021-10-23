In the modern world, people tend to spend their time playing online games, which is a great way to relax from the everyday routine. Yet productivity culture condemns wasting time and makes us feel guilty about having fun. Everybody knows this simple truth – time equals money, no one can dispute it.

However, what if there was an online game, which not only helped to spend some spare time after work with no worries but also met the equation above… Fever dream, or not? We checked out the latest innovations and got the answer for you.

The recent technological innovation, GameFi is well-known for its “play-to-earn” model, unlike many traditional online games which operate on a “pay-to-win” model and allow players to purchase upgrades in order to gain an advantage over others. However, GameFi’s concept gives players financial incentives to play and progress through games. In other words, users can now play online games using their NFT’s and be financially rewarded just for playing. Sounds fun, isn’t it?

Now we have such a game that brings together all of these features. “The Presidents”, an exclusive NFT collection that can be minted on the presidents-nft.com website, unites GameFi innovation and a unique NFT art collection. The project has recently launched and is built on the Binance Smart Chain.

“The Presidents” collection represents 20,000 famous presidents from countries, and cryptocurrency and blockchain-enabled organizations, who changed our world completely with their platforms, such as Binance, Ethereum, and TRON. Each notable president from the collection can be minted for 0.3 Binance Coin (BNB) and is one-of-a-kind on any existing blockchain.

In addition, the collection also meets the aesthetic needs of a modern user – with the use of Artificial Intelligence, each created portrait contains distinctive traits. ‘The Presidents” collection will remain in the history of digital art as NFT masterpieces.

“The Presidents” collection has 8 president portrait categories: World, World Legends, USA, USA Legends, Soviet, Crypto, Secret, and one Satoshi. Each masterpiece has its own different design. Moreover, once all of the 20,000 Presidents are minted, the project will reveal the identities of the two secret presidents.

Genuine enthusiasts of collecting, those who mint more than 50 presidents or even 150 presidents, will be placed into cashback pools, respectively, of 3% (cashback of up to 180 BNB) and 7% (cashback of up to 420 BNB). This means that for a user’s contribution, the project gives the users 600 BNB in return as a loyalty bonus.

Once all of the 20,000 Presidents are minted, that’s where the real fun starts – the project releases access to its Cards game. The users can play with their minted or purchased presidents, compete with other collectors, and earn the special governance token. The greater number of the presidents a user owns – the higher chance of winning, the more governance tokens a user gets!

The project is highly interested in the community’s decisions towards its future. With the governance token, users can vote and influence the project’s decision-making – what new features, upgrades, and partnerships will be launched over time.

All of the above-mentioned features make “The Presidents” collection very attractive for users who just want to have fun while staying productive, become owners of a unique NFT collection, and be rewarded the useful governance token for playing games.

Do not miss the opportunity to become a part of the minting process of “The Presidents” by the following link: presidents-nft.com.