PointPay is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become a full-scale cryptocurrency banking ecosystem, already off to an incredible start in its long-term roadmap. Here’s a deeper look at what PointPay has to offer, why it was awarded “best blockchain startup,” and why you can’t miss the PXP token presale.

Don’t Miss The PXP Presale With Less Than Two Weeks Left

Only few weeks are left in the PXP token presale, and the PointPay platform is already live and filled with tons of high-value features.

Buying PXP directly from the PointPay Bank has several levels of benefits that boost the number of tokens awarded during the presale phase, up to 100,000. The highest level also earns an exclusive VIP status.

Crypto Banking Evolved: The Highest Rates In The Crypto Industry

Right out of the gate, PointPay offers world-class blockchain-based banking products with some of the highest rates in the entire crypto industry – rates that eclipse the traditional banking world.

The world’s first blockchain-based bank lets users open crypto checking and crypto savings accounts and earn daily compound interest on crypto assets.

Rates range from around 4% to 8% on many top crypto assets, but thanks to the power of the PXP token, PointPay token, rates reach up to 30% APR on a progressive scale. Other cryptocurrency offerings include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether USD, Tether Gold, and more.

PointPay Powered Ecosystem, Exchange, Banking Products, And More

PointPay also includes a complete cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform, with a custom trading UI and Quick Exchange option. The exchange provides market, limit, and stop-limit orders for those seeking a sophisticated suite of advanced trading tools. There are also helpful video tutorials and more to help novices get started comfortably.

The exchange is fully featured, with 24/7 support, a public API, multi-language support, and much more. Soon there will also be IEO support, along with crypto derivatives like CFDs to cater to professional traders and early investors alike.

PointPay Portfolio Tracking, Wallet, Education And More

The PointPay lets users track their crypto holdings and easily send digital assets to friends and family using the Android and iPhone app.

Rates are updated in real-time, users can top up accounts via a QR code, and instant swap features are on the way.

PointPay also plans to power the future of the blockchain ecosystem itself through the educational epicenter PowerPay Crypto School. PointPay supports global crypto and blockchain education with step-by-step video guides that help beginners start trading and make money in the crypto market.

More than 20 different video tutorials have been created across three difficulty levels: beginner, medium, and expert. Access to premium video tutorials is available for PXP token holders, adding even more incentive to get in on the token sale and maximize bonus rewards.

The Future Of PointPay, Off-chain Tech, And The Presale Of The Century

The icing on this already sweet cake is the fact that the PointPay Native Off-chain Technology lets users quickly transfer PXP tokens all throughout the entire PointPay ecosystem of experiences.

The technology enables users to send instant transfers between Bank, Exchange, Wallet, Payment System, and mobile crypto banking applications by PointPay.

The CeFi based lending platform provides discount preferences for PXP token holders. It also eliminates expensive gas fees on providing liquidity for the PointPay pool and enables instant crypto-backed loans from any part of the world regardless of any credit history.

There’s so much more on the way, according to the company roadmap, which you can view at the official PointPay token sale website. With less than weeks left in the presale phase of the innovative PXP token unlocking the most benefits for PointPay users, this is an opportunity you need to learn more about.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.