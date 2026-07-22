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Pyth Network has launched a USDY/USD price feed designed to support Ondo Finance’s yield-bearing USDY asset across Aptos and Sui DeFi ecosystems.

The feed gives developers and protocols real-time pricing data for USDY, which is important if the asset is used in lending markets, collateral systems, trading products, or other on-chain financial applications.

That makes the update a small but meaningful piece of real-world asset infrastructure.

USDY is not just another token in this context. It represents a yield-bearing note structure, and DeFi protocols need reliable pricing before they can safely integrate assets like that.

TL;DR

Pyth has launched a USDY/USD price feed.

The feed supports Ondo’s USDY across Aptos and Sui DeFi ecosystems.

Reliable oracle data is essential before yield-bearing RWAs can be used in lending, collateral, or trading products.

Why A USDY Feed Matters

Real-world assets are only useful on-chain if applications can price them reliably.

A tokenized Treasury product, yield-bearing note, or RWA-backed asset may have strong demand, but DeFi protocols still need accurate market data. Without it, lending markets can misprice collateral, liquidations can fail, and traders may face unnecessary risk.

That is where oracle networks come in.

Pyth provides price feeds that applications can use to read asset values on-chain. A USDY/USD feed gives Aptos and Sui developers a more direct way to integrate USDY into financial products.

This does not automatically mean large DeFi growth. It simply removes one important infrastructure barrier.

Before an asset can become useful collateral or a trading pair, protocols need to know what it is worth.

Aptos And Sui Are Building RWA Support

Aptos and Sui are both newer high-performance Layer 1 networks that are competing for developers, DeFi activity, and institutional use cases.

Adding support for RWA pricing helps both ecosystems broaden their financial infrastructure.

For Sui, the update fits into a wider push around DeFi, payments, and enterprise-friendly features. For Aptos, it adds another building block for applications that want to use tokenized yield assets.

The important part is that RWAs need more than token issuance.

An issuer can launch a tokenized asset, but ecosystems still need wallets, exchanges, lending markets, oracles, compliance tooling, custody infrastructure, and liquidity. Price feeds are one part of that stack.

Pyth’s USDY feed therefore makes the asset easier for developers to work with.

Ondo’s USDY Needs Reliable Market Plumbing

Ondo Finance has been one of the more visible names in tokenized real-world assets.

USDY is designed as a yield-bearing product, which makes it different from a simple stablecoin. That difference can be useful, but it also creates extra complexity for DeFi integrations.

Protocols need to understand how the asset behaves, how it is priced, and how quickly values update. A clean oracle feed can help reduce some of that uncertainty.

For lending markets, the feed is especially important.

If USDY is used as collateral, pricing needs to be reliable enough to support risk parameters and liquidation systems. If it is used in trading, users need confidence that markets are referencing accurate data.

That does not remove all RWA risk.

Investors still need to understand the asset structure, issuer risk, liquidity, redemption mechanics, and legal framework. But without price data, most DeFi integrations cannot even begin.

RWA Infrastructure Is Getting More Granular

The tokenized asset story is often discussed in large terms: trillions of dollars in real-world assets coming on-chain, tokenized Treasuries, institutional adoption, and new financial rails.

In practice, adoption happens through smaller infrastructure steps.

A new price feed. A new collateral market. A wallet integration. A custody update. A new chain deployment. A risk framework.

Pyth’s USDY/USD feed belongs in that category.

It may not be a flashy consumer story, but it helps make tokenized yield assets more usable on Aptos and Sui. That is how RWA markets develop: one integration layer at a time.

The next thing to watch is whether DeFi protocols on those networks actually adopt the feed and build products around USDY.

If they do, the feed could help deepen RWA liquidity across both ecosystems.

If they do not, it remains useful infrastructure waiting for application demand.

Either way, the launch shows that oracle networks are becoming central to the RWA expansion story. Tokenized assets need trusted data, and Pyth is positioning itself as one of the providers helping newer chains support that market.

This article is based on Pyth Network’s announcement of the USDY/USD price feed.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.