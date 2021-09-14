The New NFT project appears on the raging market. Now targeting the Tron community. Tron Cool Cats , a new project supported by Palmar Labs, is a collection of 10K unique randomly generated NFTs, pouring in the Tron ecosystem.

Another project shows up in the fast-growing NFT market. This time cats are taking the Tron ecosystem.

Tron Cool Cats is a copycat (pun intended) of the popular Ethereum-based NFT project. Cool Cats is a collection of 10K randomly generated and stylistically curated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Each randomly assembled cat from over 300K total options possesses a unique body, hat, face, and outfit that determine how cool it is in the ranking system. Ethereum Cool Cats NFTs quickly became the industry’s top collectibles this summer with the initial minting price for a cat being only 0.06 ETH. Today, the cheapest Cool Cat on the marketplace for crypto collectibles, OpenSea, has a floor price of 3.89 ETH or around $12,914.76.

Now the cats are making their debut on Tron, another global blockchain-based market with its own cryptocurrency – TRX. And these kittens are something to look for.

Just as the Ethereum-based cats, each and every Tron-powered Cool Cat is randomized and unique. Tron Cat NFTs feature a variety of expressions, outfits, accessories, and other traits – just like their successful ancestors. Even the number of cats in the collection mimics the original one – 10K. Yet the Tron-based Cats’ minting prices are very different from the ones you find on the Ethereum market. Digital collectors can get hold of a freshly minted Tron-powered kitten for a fixed 1,500 TRX or around $135.

What a price range, huh? Until now, the NFT market has been dominated by Ethereum-based projects. But the wind is changing pretty fast: the first NFT replicator collections introduced to the Tron ecosystem rose very quickly. Tpunks, the first NFT project on the Tron Blockchain was a huge success. The next project, TronMeebits, reached over $1.2 million in less than a day, it took about 36 hours to sell 20,000 digital art pieces. And the recent Bored Ape Yacht Club Tron NFTs conquered the market in a matter of hours.

The hustle doesn’t end there. Tron NFTs have demonstrated some spectacular results on the secondary market. Tron-based Apes are rising in value: with their copied NFT primates minted for 1000 TRX each, they are already being sold for no less than 10 000 TRX a piece. Moreover, recent news from the founder of the Tron blockchain, Justin Sun, who bought a Tpunk NFT for as much as $10.5 million boosted the market even more.

With minting prices that low, new Tron NFT projects attract more and more attention from collectors. Seems that the Tron Cool Cats collection will be among the pioneers of the fast-growing Tron NFT market.

Tron Cool Cats minting has already started, but there are still kittens to mint according to the information posted on the project’s website.

All Cats are being minted randomly. The minting cost of Tron-living Cool Cat is fixed at 1500 TRX with no price tiers in the project. For those looking to form an entire meowing gang, the site does allow users to mint several cats at once. The project engages NFT collectors to adopt a big cat family: a 10% Pool is launched for 30+ and 150+ Tron Cool Cat owners. So 10% of the gained value will be returned back to the most cat-loving representatives of the expanding Tron-based cat community. The project is launched with its own marketplace.

With the Ethereum-based Cool Cat’s prices that high, the storm made of Tron-based Cats won’t go unnoticed.