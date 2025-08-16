Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Epic Chain, backed by Ripple, is taking a bold step into the future of finance with the launch of its XRP-native RWA tokenization platform. With Ripple’s support and XRP’s efficiency at its core, Epic Chain could lead the next wave of adoption, where trillions in real-world assets move seamlessly on-chain.

Ripple Backs New Real-World Assets Platform

In a release, Epic Chain is positioning itself at the center of the real-world assets (RWAs) tokenization wave, building an XRP-native platform to bring real estate, credit, commodities, and collectibles onto the blockchain. With the global RWA market estimated at over $50 trillion, Epic Chain’s positioning could be transformational.

Related Reading: From Day 1: Ripple CTO Says XRPL Was Made For Global Financial Infrastructure

Epic is currently valued at a modest $60 million FDV, and it trades on Binance, Bybit, and Kucoin, with further listings anticipated. Operating in over 150 countries, the project targets more than 100 million traders and is connected to over a million bank accounts, and has launched a $1 million adoption and liquidity program to drive global growth.

According to Route 2 FI, initially launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, Epic is now migrating to an EVM-compatible XRP Ledger sidechain, unlocking native liquidity and tighter integration with XRP infrastructure. This pivot strengthens settlement speed, scalability, and ensures Epic Chain remains aligned with Ripple’s long-term vision of enterprise-grade blockchain adoption.

One of the rare small-cap token survivors of multiple crypto market cycles, EPIC has transformed from a collectibles marketplace into a layer-2 RWA solution. Its integration with Ripple USD (RLUSD) allows native USD settlement, which is a critical feature for institutional yields, treasury management, and cross-border payments.

The Epic Chain pushes adoption through its “Epic One” VISA crypto card, offering up to 8% XRP cashback with no daily limits, spendable in over 180 countries. Meanwhile, its collectibles platform Fanable continues to attract thousands of users through licensed IP deals.

Epic Chain’s positioning at the intersection of RWA tokenization and XRP integration gives it strong potential despite the risk from its history of pivots and XRP’s slower corporate pace. For both retail adopters and institutional markets, Epic could serve as a gateway into the XRP economy.

XRP Ledger As Backbone For Next-Gen Real Estate Finance

Amid this bold move, the XRP Ledger is set to enable the tokenization of $228 trillion in institutional real estate to be brought on-chain through the XRP Ledger Asset Program on August 18th. According to the RealFI post on X, this breakthrough allows assets traditionally managed off-chain to be brought on-chain via the REAL Token, which signals a transformative shift in the global real estate market toward blockchain adoption.

Related Reading: Chainlink Tipped To Outshine XRP In Global Banking Links: Analyst

Furthermore, RealFi’s solution empowers organizations of all sizes to issue Real Estate Tokens directly on the XRP Ledger. By leveraging blockchain technology, RealFi ensures ultra-low transaction fees, fast settlement, and seamless integration with the XRP ecosystem.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com