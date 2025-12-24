Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Russian stock exchanges have backed the Central Bank of Russia (CBR)’s recently shared framework to regulate cryptocurrencies, expressing their readiness to support the new rules and offer digital assets trading services next year.

Top Stock Exchanges Ready To Launch Crypto Trading

On Tuesday, local news reported that the leading stock exchanges in Russia, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and SPB Exchange, expressed their support of the Central Bank of Russia’s proposed regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

The exchanges affirmed they are prepared to launch crypto trading services under the recently unveiled framework as soon as it is enacted. In a statement, The Moscow Exchange, which is the largest exchange in Russia, backed the Central Bank’s proposals.

The platform asserted that the Russian financial market’s reliable and effective solutions will be “highly applicable” under the new framework, noting that they are “actively working on solutions to serve the cryptocurrency market and plans to launch their circulation as soon as the relevant regulations are in place.”

“In our opinion, the regulatory concept draws on the accumulated experience of conducting operations in the currency market, where the Moscow Exchange Group has accumulated expertise in trading, clearing, and settlement technologies that is unique in the international context,” the exchange reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the SPB Exchange also stated its support to the Central Bank’s efforts to create “transparent and secure conditions” for crypto trading, noting that it is prepared to participate in joint efforts to develop the relevant infrastructure within the regulated market.

“We are ready to start trading cryptocurrencies after the relevant changes are made to the legal regulation. The SPB Exchange has the appropriate technological infrastructure for trading and settlements,” the exchange’s statement read.

Russia’s New Regulatory Framework

As reported by Bitcoinist, the central bank unveiled new regulatory proposals this week that will allow retail and qualified investors to buy crypto assets through already licensed platforms in Russia.

The proposed rules, expected to take effect by July 2026, will permit non-qualified investors to purchase up to 300,000 rubles, worth around $3,800, annually in the most liquid digital assets after passing a knowledge test. Meanwhile, qualified investors will be able to purchase unlimited amounts of any cryptocurrency after passing a risk-awareness test.

The framework would also require that transactions are conducted through already licensed platforms, including exchanges, brokers, and trust managers, with additional requirements applied to custodians and exchange services.

In addition, residents will be allowed to buy crypto assets abroad and transfer their holdings through Russian licensed intermediaries, while subject to the necessary tax reporting.

Recently, Vladimir Chistyukhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, affirmed that the local financial market has all the necessary infrastructure to work with crypto assets.

The Deputy chairman explained that Russian financial authorities consider it “fundamentally important” to legitimize the digital assets sector and ensure that it is compliant with the law.

However, he noted that the country needs to adopt regulations quickly due to “international attention” and this process will require amendments to multiple laws, including digital financial assets, the securities market, and banking legislation.

