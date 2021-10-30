Shiba Inu has exceeded the expectations of cryptocurrency investors across the globe. Shiba Inu Has been at the forefront of one of the most accelerated market price growths the cryptocurrency scene has ever witnessed. They have even overtaken Dogecoin in trade volume. However, as all good things must, the exponential price increase has begun to stagnate and follow a traditional pattern. Now that the growth has appeared to slow, can HUH Token’s launch drive even more investors to leave Shiba Inu and join the HUH Token Community?

HUH Token has created a new community that seeks to support and nourish its growth once it has been launched onto the cryptocurrency market. Will the HUH Token community be able to demonstrate the utility of their token and convince those as loyal as the ‘SHIBArmy’ (Shiba Inu supporters) to change currencies?

Has Shiba Inu Ran Out Of Bark?

Shiba Inu launched in 2020 and is a decentralised cryptocurrency that has no individual or group of individuals attached to its creations. The organisation that created the coin are going by the nickname ‘Ryoshi’, currently, no one officially recognised as part of this group has been identified. Shiba Inu is a meme coin that derived a lot of inspiration from the main canine coin, Dogecoin.

Being a meme coin and being on the cryptocurrency market means that for every massive price spike there is likely to be a sizeable dip on the other side. Volatility is the main state of the crypto market, this is not necessarily a negative factor but more a piece of information to utilise when making investments.

With this in mind, Shiba Inu’s price spike may have reached its peak. It has the potential to keep growing but the dip will have to come eventually, it is up to individual investors to plan when they will move or cash out their cryptocurrency. Some currencies are more resilient to dips than others, such as Dogecoin who in past months have stayed in a healthy price range.

Is HUH Token The Next Big Crypto?

HUH Token is introducing a unique referral system that can distribute BNB (Binance) in addition to itself. Producing two types of cryptocurrency is a desirable include for many investors. One of the main tactics whilst investing is to spread risk so that natural fluctuations do not greatly devalue an investors overall portfolio. Therefore, producing two types of currency will assist investors to protect themselves from the volatility of the market.

This is achieved by sending other potential investors a referral code, you receive this code when you create a wallet with HUH Token. Once they use the code you can claim 10% of their first investment as BNB, yes it is that simple. The number of referrals someone can make is unlimited and therefore you can continue generating BNB until you have achieved your goal amount.

From the position of an investor, the HUH Token offers appealing qualities; the question is whether they can fulfil these promises. The HUH Token is scheduled to be released shortly, with the goal of creating generational wealth for everyone with and without substantial sums of money to invest. The developers want you to ‘Hold until gold,’ since the longer you hold on to it, the more rewarding it becomes. The goal is to reduce the possibility of market values fluctuating erratically.

Why HUH Token could threaten Shiba Inu

With the capabilities that HUH Token proudly promotes, you would struggle to find a reason not to transfer, or at the very least revaluate, some of your assets. The question is whether the developers will be able to stick to their ambitious road map. If this is the case, even the most devoted members of the ‘SHIBArmy’ may begin to consider the HUH Token as an alternative investment if they haven’t already done so. Alternatively, the potential increase in Shiba Inu’s value may be too enticing to pass up. Overall, it appears that HUH Tokens’ long-term ambitions may be more appealing to long-term investors seeking a stable return.

