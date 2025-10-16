Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The Solana price is edging closer to a potential breakout as institutional demand accelerates and asset manager VanEck refines its spot Solana (SOL) ETF proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The revised filing, VanEck’s fifth amendment, cuts fees to 0.30% and introduces regulated staking, positioning the fund as one of the most innovative and cost-effective digital asset ETFs to date.

VanEck Pushes Ahead With Solana ETF Featuring Staking Rewards

The proposed VanEck Solana ETF (VSOL) aims to track the market performance of the Solana price while generating additional yield through staking, a first-of-its-kind structure for a U.S.-listed digital asset fund.

The ETF will list on the Cboe BZX Exchange and delegate a portion of its holdings to approved validators like Gemini and Coinbase Custody, which will manage staking operations in regulated, insured environments.

VanEck’s new filing also establishes a 5% liquidity buffer to protect investors during market volatility and ensure smooth redemptions, even when Solana’s native network experiences unbonding delays.

The decision to include staking could attract institutional players seeking regulated yield exposure, with analysts calling the move a “pivotal bridge” between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems.

Despite the progress, SEC approval remains delayed amid the U.S. government shutdown, though Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted that the ETF falls under the Generic Listing Standards, meaning there’s no fixed decision deadline.

SOL's price sees small profits on the daily chart. Source: SOLUSD on Tradingview

Institutional Accumulation Builds as Solana Price Holds Key Levels

On-chain data shows whales withdrew over $169 million in SOL from exchanges this week, signaling accumulation rather than distribution. Treasury firms such as Solmate and SOL Strategies have reportedly purchased millions worth of SOL below $200, further confirming institutional confidence.

Meanwhile, retail positioning remains strongly bullish, with over 76% of traders net long, a level historically linked to upward price reversals.

Technically, the Solana price is consolidating near $210, holding above its ascending trendline support at $185. Analysts see this as part of a reaccumulation phase that could precede a larger breakout.

CryptoJelleNL highlighted a “cup and handle” formation, suggesting potential upside toward the $300–$360 zone once resistance levels at $220–$230 are cleared.

Grayscale Labels Solana “Crypto’s Financial Bazaar”

In parallel, Grayscale Research has described Solana as “crypto’s financial bazaar,” citing its robust on-chain economy, low fees, and unmatched transaction throughput. The network now hosts over 500 active applications and generates roughly $5 billion annually in transaction fees, metrics that underpin its growing institutional narrative.

With ETF momentum, whale accumulation, and strong network fundamentals converging, analysts agree that Solana’s next confirmed breakout could cement its position as one of the strongest large-cap performers heading into Q4 2025.

Cover image from ChatGPT, SOLUSD chart from Tradingview