Quick Facts: 1️⃣ Solana has taken strong support from a major upward trendline after Friday’s massive liquidation, signaling a potential rebound. 2️⃣ According to ChatGPT’s Solana price prediction, a breakout above $250 could propel the token toward $575 – a stunning 200% upside. 3️⃣ Investors are backing Snorter Token ($SNORT) as the next 1000x crypto, as it could ride Solana’s momentum to the moon.

Even though Solana is down over 22% since it was trading around $250 back on September 18, 2025, the fact that the token has found strong support at a major upward-sloping trendline is a big green flag.

This particular trendline was the same one that triggered Solana’s massive 60% rally back in June-July 2025.

And given that we’ve already seen a sharp reaction from this level over the past week, Solana could use this momentum to reclaim its recent swing high of around $240.

Beyond that, Solana should be well-positioned to once again challenge its long-term resistance level of $250 – one it hasn’t been able to decisively break past since November 2021, when it first met it.

It’s worth noting that while $250 is indeed a major resistance, the token has already made four failed attempts to cross it.

Also, in technical analysis, the more a level gets tested, the weaker it tends to become, so there’s a high probability that the next test could finally lead to a breakout.

So, as Solana slowly and steadily climbs toward that level again, the odds of a breakout are increasing.

Now, to find out where Solana could go from here, we turn to ChatGPT, which analyzed real-time price movements, expert insights, market updates, and online chatter to arrive at an objective Solana price prediction.

According to the AI, once Solana breaks past the resistance level of around $250, we could see a move toward $575 – a staggering 200% gain from current levels.

The reasoning behind this target is straightforward: ChatGPT measured the width of Solana’s ongoing consolidation zone (roughly between $110 and $250) and then projected that range upward from the breakout point near $250, arriving at the $575 target.

Here’s the kicker now: Solana’s massive 3x upside potential opens up the perfect opportunity to go looking for the best Solana meme coins.

These are well-positioned to ride their daddy crypto’s rally – potentially generating even wilder gains in the process, courtesy of their low prices and underdog status.

Sure, meme coins like $TROLL and $USELESS are viable alternatives, but Snorter Token ($SNORT) stands out as the next 1000x crypto if you want to eke out the maximum returns possible from the brewing Solana boom.

Why Snorter Token Could Be the Next 1000x Crypto

To fully wrap your head around why Snorter Token carries such record-breaking potential, we need to understand what it brings to the table – and it’s not just raw hype.

In addition to the degen energy of its cute yet fierce aardvark mascot, $SNORT is driven by a more ambitious goal: to bring parity across the meme coin trading segment.

While over 1.1M meme coins are launched every month, retail participants seldom get to ride those initial pumps that occur immediately after listing.

That’s because institutional players with advanced tools usually eat up all the liquidity.

Snorter Bot, powered by $SNORT , flips the script by letting users place buy/sell limit or stop orders in advance, leveling the playing field for everyday traders.

It then executes those orders automatically as soon as liquidity becomes available.

Essentially, no more worrying about crypto whales stealing your profits or trying to time your entries perfectly – Snorter Bot does it all for you.

Snorter Bot Sweetens the Deal with Excellent Security and Ease of Use

Snorter Bot is a comprehensive, all-around trading tool, complete with state-of-the-art security features and a stunningly simple user experience.

For starters, it comes equipped with safeguards against all types of on-chain threats that may hinder your trading experience.

These include rug pulls, honeypots, front-running, and even complex Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) attacks.

Furthermore, since Snorter Bot is based on Telegram, so placing orders is as simple as sending regular messages in chat.

Even better, in addition to placing orders, you can also manage your portfolio and use the bot’s copy trading function from the same familiar Telegram interface.

Speaking of the copy-trading function, it’s exactly what it sounds like: it lets you connect your wallet to that of a proven meme coin trader, whose trades will then be replicated automatically in your account.

This allows you to leverage their expertise to earn potential profits of your own – in exchange for a small cut.

That said, it’s advisable to view this feature as an educational tool, and the ultimate goal should always be to develop your own trading strategy over time.

$SNORT Promises 1,770% ROI – Presale Ends in 4 Days

According to our $SNORT price prediction, the token could rise to become one of the top trending cryptos almost immediately after listing.

$SNORT could reach a high of $0.94 by the end of 2025, meaning a $100 investment today could turn into $850 by year-end.

That said, if you exercise a little patience and hold on a bit longer, you could nearly triple your returns, as $SNORT could hit $1.92 by the end of 2026 – an eye-popping 1,770% return from current levels.

⚠️ REMEMBER: The Snorter Token presale ends in less than 4 days, so if you’re interested, it’s best to : The Snorter Token presale ends in less than 4 days, so if you’re interested, it’s best to buy $SNORT asap or risk missing out.

This exciting new cryptocurrency project has already raised over $4.79M from early investors, with each token currently available for just $0.1081.

Additionally, $SNORT holders will unlock a set of exclusive perks, including:

Reduced transaction fees – just 0.85% compared to 1.5% for non-holders

No daily sniping limits

Access to advanced analytics

Staking rewards, currently yielding an impressive 107%

Grab your $SNORT tokens now before the presale ends!

Disclaimer: The cryptocurrency market is highly unpredictable, so kindly do your own research before investing. None of the above is financial advice.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/solana-price-prediction-by-chatgpt-snorter-token-could-be-next-1000x-crypto