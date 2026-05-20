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Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and Chief Investment Officer of Maelstrom, called for the CLARITY Act to be vetoed in a recent interview with Scott Melker, host of The Wolf of All Streets — comments that have resurfaced at a moment of peak legislative momentum, just days after the bill cleared the Senate Banking Committee with a bipartisan 15-9 vote.

Speaking with Melker, Hayes delivered his position without qualification. “The CLARITY Act should be vetoed. We don’t need no regulation.” The remark, amplified by Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) on X, puts him in direct and public opposition to virtually every major centralized exchange, lobby group, and corporate executive in the space — all of whom have spent months treating the bill as the most consequential piece of crypto legislation in US history.

Why Hayes Says The Industry Is Wrong

The argument Hayes is making is not that regulation is inconvenient. It is that regulation is structurally incompatible with what Bitcoin and decentralized systems actually are.

His framing is pointed: the companies lobbying hardest for the CLARITY Act — exchanges, custodians, and institutional platforms — are entities that need regulatory frameworks to operate and attract traditional capital.

The bill clears their path. It does not, in Hayes’ view, do anything meaningful for Bitcoin or genuinely decentralized systems, which derive their value precisely from operating outside any regulatory architecture. “Regulation is for people who own centralized companies — obviously they want this, that makes complete sense,” he said, per reporting of his remarks at Consensus Miami 2026 where he expanded on the same thesis.

The macro argument runs beneath the regulatory one. Hayes has consistently maintained that Bitcoin’s price is driven by global liquidity conditions and fiat money supply expansion — not legislative milestones. “So what is CLARITY going to bring? Nothing — unless there’s more money printing,” he said. “Otherwise, there’s no value here, because it’s just another asset on a bank balance sheet,” per Yahoo Finance’s reporting of his Consensus remarks. AI-related job disruption and rising geopolitical tensions, he argued, may ultimately force central banks toward fresh liquidity injections — and that, not the CLARITY Act, is what actually moves Bitcoin.

The Bill That Just Got Harder To Stop

Hayes’ comments land at an uncomfortable moment for anyone who shares his skepticism. The CLARITY Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee with a 15-9 vote — two Democrats, Ruben Gallego and Andy Kim, crossed the aisle to support it — a margin that surprised even supporters who had anticipated a strict party-line outcome, per Scott Melker’s reporting on Yahoo Finance. The bill now moves toward reconciliation with the Senate Agriculture Committee’s version, a floor vote requiring seven Democratic senators, and ultimately a presidential signature.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, speaking at Consensus Miami, warned that if passage doesn’t happen before the summer recess, the probability drops sharply — potentially pushing any action to 2030 or beyond, per dMarket Forces. Senator Bernie Moreno has described the current window as Congress’s last real opportunity before the 2026 midterm calendar complicates everything.

The Portfolio Behind The Conviction

Hayes’ own positions reflect the worldview driving his CLARITY Act argument. Outside Bitcoin, his two largest holdings are HYPE — Hyperliquid’s token, which he targets at $150 by August 2026 — and ZCash, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency he has set a $10,000 long-term price target for, per Stocktwits’ reporting of his Consensus remarks.

HYPE's price trends to the upside as seen on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD on Tradingview

Both are assets whose value proposition is rooted in decentralization and censorship resistance rather than regulatory accommodation. Neither benefits meaningfully from the CLARITY Act. The portfolio is an argument made in capital.

This development marks a critical and genuinely uncomfortable moment for the nascent sector. The industry is closer than it has ever been to a durable US regulatory framework — the Senate Banking Committee just proved it — and one of Bitcoin’s most prominent voices is on record saying that getting there may be exactly the wrong outcome.

Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview