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European crypto exchange WhiteBIT is entering the United Kingdom (UK) market with the launch of a dedicated platform, marking a strategic push into one of the world’s most established financial hubs.

WhiteBIT Launches UK Platform

On Wednesday, WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, announced the launch of whitebit.uk, a dedicated platform to serve users in the United Kingdom.

According to the official announcement, WhiteBIT UK is designed to serve both retail users and professional market participants. Retail clients will have access to core features, including spot trading, market analytics, and instant conversion, with GBP funding available via payment cards and the Faster Payments Service (FPS).

For institutional participants, the platform offers advanced capabilities such as liquidity provision and market-making support, token listing services, Crypto-as-a-Service solutions, and API connectivity for seamless integration and digital asset management.

Additionally, UK users can access crypto lending and auto-invest features, subject to product availability, onboarding requirements, and applicable UK regulations.

WhiteBIT announces dedicated UK platform. Source: WhiteBIT

The expansion marks a strategic step toward strengthening the exchange’s presence in “one of the world’s most mature and highly regulated financial markets,” and amid sustained growth in crypto adoption across the UK.

Data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed that overall awareness of digital assets remained high at 91% in 2025, while roughly 8% of UK adults reported holding crypto. The data also shows that 73% of users rely on centralized exchanges, underscoring the importance of established platforms in facilitating access to crypto markets. Notably, the UK continues to rank among the leading global markets for both crypto engagement and fintech innovation.

Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, the global fintech ecosystem that includes WhiteBIT, affirmed that “entering the UK market marks an important milestone in WhiteBIT’s expansion across regulated jurisdictions.”

“The UK has long been a global financial hub, and we see strong demand for platforms that combine innovation with a high level of trust, transparency, and compliance. Our goal is to provide users with access to digital assets while maintaining the standards that define our platform globally,” he continued.

The exchange also shared its plans to enhance its product offerings and local presence as the UK market evolves, catering to both individual users and institutional partners with compliant solutions.

WhiteBIT’s Crypto Expansion Continues

The latest launch aligns with WhiteBIT’s “broader mission to drive global adoption of blockchain technology by making crypto more accessible and practical for everyday use,” and it’s the latest in a series of strategic moves across the globe.

Last year, the crypto exchange unveiled its expansion across Latin America with its entry into the Argentine and Brazilian markets. The dual-market entry aimed to integrate local fiat providers and add support for local currencies to enhance accessibility and convenience for domestic users in the two largest South American countries.

This move built on WhiteBIT’s regulatory achievements in Australia, Croatia, and Italy, as well as its November launch as a licensed operator in Kazakhstan. The exchange has also renewed its partnership with Spanish football giant and La Liga 2025-26 winner, FC Barcelona. As reported by Bitcoinist, WhiteBIT unveiled a five-year agreement with FC Barcelona last month to extend its strategic alliance, seeking to take digital assets beyond the industry and support global innovation in sports. At the time of writing, WhiteBIT’s token, WBT, trades at $57.04, a 1.4% increase on the daily timeframe.

WBT's performance in the one-week chart. Source: WBTUSDT on TradingView

Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com