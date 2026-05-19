Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

US President Donald Trump appears to have quietly shifted his crypto focus from meme coins to Bitcoin (BTC). While his self-titled meme coin, Official Trump (TRUMP), continues to trade in the market after a more than 80% crash, new federal disclosures reveal that the President and his family have been investing in firms with direct ties to BTC. The trades, made in the first quarter of 2026, targeted major global companies built around bitcoin mining, holding, and trading. The move reveals Trump’s deeper push into the crypto market ahead of a clearer regulatory landscape.

Trump Expands Exposure From Meme Coins To Bitcoin Firms

New government records show that Trump and members of his family made a series of investments in crypto-linked stocks during the first three months of this year. The disclosures, which immediately caught the attention of investors and analysts, were submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE) and made public this week.

The document, known as an OGE Form 278-T, revealed thousands of stock trades carried out under the names of Trump and his family between January and March 2026. Among the crypto stocks, the family bought shares in MARA Holdings (MARA), the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner, Coinbase (COIN), the largest crypto exchange, and Strategy (MSTR), the world’s first and largest Bitcoin treasury.

Filing records also show nine trading entries linked to Coinbase, with the biggest single transaction executed on February 10 and valued somewhere between $100,001 and $250,000. Two smaller purchases of MARA Holdings were also recorded, with each trade below $50,000.

Interestingly, Strategy shares saw the most activity, with eight transactions that included both buying and selling. The largest stock purchase came on February 12, valued between $50,001 and $100,000. Meanwhile, the largest sale was recorded on January 12, with an estimated amount between $15,001 and $50,000.

Thousands More Trades Round Out Trump’s Busy Quarter

Bitcoin-related stock purchases were only a small part of what Trump and his family traded in Q1. In total, more than 2,000 transactions took place during that quarter, with the overall value of trades estimated between $220 million and $750 million.

Beyond Bitcoin, the filing reported that Trump bought shares in some crypto and fintech stocks, including Robinhood (HOOD), Block Inc. (XYZ), PayPal (PYPL), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI). Other major transactions included purchases of major tech companies such as Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and Boeing (BA), with some of those trades falling in the $1 million to $5 million range.

Notably, Trump’s assets are held in a family trust managed by his children, and some of the trades appear to have been handled through third-party firms rather than directly by the US President. The filing does not give exact amounts of these trades, only ranges. It also does not show whether any trades resulted in a profit or a loss.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com