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SBI Group is reportedly planning to list a combined Bitcoin and XRP exchange-traded fund on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a target of $32 billion in assets under management within three years of launch.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency is already reviewing crypto assets more seriously as financial instruments, according to reports. The development signals a shift in how major Asian financial institutions are treating digital assets — not as fringe speculation, but as a category worth institutional attention.

A Culture Built For This Moment

The story of XRP in Asia did not start with crypto. It started with interest rates. Japan spent decades in a near-zero or negative rate environment, leaving ordinary savers with little to show from traditional bank accounts.

That created a generation of retail investors willing to take on risk. Japan grew into one of the world’s largest retail foreign exchange trading markets, with households actively trading global currencies through online platforms in search of returns they could not find at home.

SBI IS BRINGING XRP TO THE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE 🇯🇵 SBI Group: planning a BITCOIN + XRP ETF listed on TSE and a $32 BILLION AUM target within 3 years of launch. Japan’s FSA is already reviewing crypto as a FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT.

🔥 $XRP $BTC pic.twitter.com/ardNDDKiMb — Xaif Crypto (@Xaif_Crypto) May 17, 2026

When crypto came along, many of those same investors found it familiar territory. South Korea followed a similar path — sluggish local returns pushed retail money toward high-yield alternatives, and digital assets filled that gap.

Fiona Murray, Ripple’s vice president for the Asia-Pacific region, pointed to that history when discussing the crypto’s strong following in both countries.

“In countries like Japan and Korea, we see retail holders of XRP as a store of value and looking for that next piece,” Murray said.

She attributed Japan’s appetite for alternative assets directly to its long period of low returns: “They’ve had a lower negative interest rate environment for decades now.”

BTCUSD trading at $1.39 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

🇯🇵🇰🇷Ripple’s APAC VP: “Low interest rate economies push retail into ALTERNATIVE ASSETS XRP is becoming their STORE OF VALUE.🤯 0% savings rate did this. $XRP https://t.co/gXfcAe5tld pic.twitter.com/Vv6YAdqraw — Xaif Crypto (@Xaif_Crypto) May 17, 2026 XRP’s Place Between Two Worlds Part of XRP’s appeal in Asia comes from its connection to established financial institutions. SBI Holdings, one of Japan’s major financial groups, has been closely associated with the altcoin for years. For many investors, that relationship puts XRP in a middle ground between traditional banking and the broader crypto market — neither purely speculative nor fully conventional. XRP’s near-instant settlement and low transaction fees have made it attractive to users dealing with the slow pace and high costs of conventional banking transfers. Featured image from PlanetofHotels, chart from TradingView