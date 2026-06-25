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Solana is flashing a technical warning after repeated rejection near the same resistance zone, with traders now watching whether the $60 area can hold as neckline support.

TL;DR

SOL has reportedly formed a bearish double-top structure after failing near $75.

The $60 area is the key neckline support traders are watching.

A confirmed breakdown could open the door to deeper downside, while a rebound would weaken the bearish setup.

A Classic Double-Top Setup

A double-top pattern forms when price fails twice around the same resistance zone and then starts to roll over toward a shared support level. In Solana’s case, the area around $75 has acted as the rejection zone, while the $60 region is now being watched as the neckline.

Technical patterns are never guarantees, but they are useful because they show where traders are likely to cluster orders. If many market participants see the same neckline, stop-losses and short entries can concentrate around that level. That is why a clean break below support can sometimes move quickly.

Why $60 Matters

The $60 level matters because it is not just a round number. It represents the point where the double-top structure either confirms or fails. If bulls defend it and price rebounds, the pattern loses force and SOL may trade back into its range. If the level breaks with volume, bearish traders will look for continuation toward the next liquidity pocket.

For high-beta altcoins like Solana, these technical levels can become more important during risk-off markets. When Bitcoin is choppy and liquidity is thinner, altcoins often react sharply to support failures because traders are less willing to hold drawdowns.

What Would Invalidate The Bearish Read

The most straightforward invalidation would be a strong recovery back above the prior rejection zone. If SOL can reclaim the $75 area and hold it as support, the double-top structure would no longer be the dominant read. Until then, the market is likely to treat rallies as tests of overhead supply.

For now, the setup is simple: bulls need to defend $60, bears need a decisive breakdown, and everyone is watching volume. A low-volume dip below support may be less convincing than a high-volume move that forces leveraged positions to unwind.

Market Context

Solana’s broader market context also matters. SOL often trades as one of the leading high-beta majors, so weakness in its chart can spill into sentiment around other large-cap altcoins. A breakdown would likely be read as confirmation that traders are still reducing risk outside Bitcoin and Ether.

On the other hand, a clean defense of the neckline could attract dip buyers looking for relative strength. That is why the next move around $60 is likely to matter more than intraday noise between the range boundaries.

That leaves the story as more than a single-day headline. The practical test is whether the development changes user access, liquidity, regulatory confidence, or trader positioning over the next few sessions rather than simply adding another announcement to the crypto news cycle.

This coverage is based on information from TradingView SOLUSD chart data.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This coverage is based on SOLUSD chart data from TradingView, available at TradingView market data