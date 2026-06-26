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TL;DR

Morgan Stanley filed an amended S-1/A for a proposed Solana trust, according to the repaired batch.

The filing lists a 0.14% annual sponsor fee and native staking plans.

SOL was trading in the $67.21 to $70.46 range, with support near $60 and resistance near $74.

Solana traders are watching both market structure and ETF filing details after Morgan Stanley’s amended S-1/A for a proposed spot Solana trust put fees and staking plans in focus. The repaired source batch uses the exact SEC filing URL for the regulatory side and TradingView as market-data context for SOL’s trading range.

What Happened?

According to the batch, the amended filing relates to a proposed Morgan Stanley Solana Trust under the MSOL ticker. It lists a 0.14% annual sponsor fee and plans to integrate native staking through providers including Figment, Galaxy and Coinbase Canada.

The batch also says 95% of staking rewards would be passed to shareholders. That detail is important because staking treatment has become one of the central questions for spot Solana ETF structures. A product that can pass staking rewards through to investors may be viewed differently from one that simply holds unstaked SOL.

On the market side, SOL traded in a $67.21 to $70.46 range on June 26, with immediate resistance near $74 and support near the $60 zone. The repaired batch deliberately avoids claiming that the filing caused the price move.

Why It Matters?

That separation is important. ETF filings are regulatory developments, while SOL’s short-term price action also reflects broader crypto volatility, liquidity conditions and trader positioning. A clean article can discuss both without forcing a direct causal link.

The filing still matters because it gives the market a concrete document to analyze. Fees, custody, staking providers and reward treatment all influence how an eventual product might compete if approved. For Solana, staking is especially relevant because it is part of the network’s economics.

The technical range also matters. SOL remains caught between a support area that bulls want to defend and a resistance zone that needs to be reclaimed before momentum improves.

What To Watch Next

The next step is whether regulators respond to the amended filing and whether other issuers update their own Solana ETF documents. Fee competition could become a major theme if multiple products move toward approval.

On the chart, traders will watch whether SOL can move back above $74 or whether the $60 support area comes under pressure. A break either way would likely shape the next short-term narrative.

For now, Solana has two live stories: a developing ETF structure and a market trying to hold support during a difficult period for altcoins.

Source Notes

The core facts in this article are based on the primary source material listed in the repaired batch. Supporting context has been kept close to the source record and avoids unsupported price-causation claims.

This report is based on information from Morgan Stanley Solana Trust S-1/A; TradingView.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This coverage is based on information from Morgan Stanley Solana Trust S-1/A, available at Morgan Stanley Solana Trust S-1/A