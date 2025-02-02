The US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) started the week on a negative note, ending its seven-day $4.7 billion inflow streak. The crypto investment products saw nearly $460 million withdrawn in value on Monday, January 27.

However, the Bitcoin ETFs appear to be making a strong comeback, ending the week with hundreds of millions of dollars in fresh capital inflows. The resurgence in institutional demand comes amidst the uncertain market climate, indicating renewed investor confidence in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ETFs Build New $1 Billion 4-Day Inflow Streak

The latest market data shows the US-based spot Bitcoin ETF market totaled a net capital inflow of $318 million on Friday, January 31. This marked the fourth straight day the crypto investment products would experience a net capital inflow after the mass withdrawals last Monday.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (with the ticker IBIT) witnessed the largest net inflow, attracting a remarkable $363.83 million on Friday. After slowing down in recent weeks, the trillion-dollar asset manager’s fund seems to be picking up again.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (with the ticker ARKB) followed in second place, recording a daily net inflow of $35.5 million on Friday. VanEck’s Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (HODL) was the only other fund to post positive inflows, recording $5.76 million to close the week.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) was one of the two exchange-traded funds to register a net withdrawal on Friday, seeing $56.03 million in capital outflows. This fund has struggled to produce a consistent positive performance since the turn of the year, posting seven inflow days in January. Grayscale’s GBTC also witnessed outflows of $30.59 million.

Source: SoSoValue Nevertheless, this $318 million single-day performance pushed the US-based Bitcoin ETFs’ weekly record to $556 million. While this figure pales in comparison to the exchange-traded funds’ performance in recent weeks, it managed to start another streak of positive inflows.